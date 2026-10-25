PORT HURON, Michigan — Rap icon Nicki Minaj urged Michiganders to get out and vote for Michigan Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers and gubernatorial candidate Rep. John James (R-MI) during a rally with President Donald Trump on Sunday.

Minaj flew with Trump aboard Air Force One to the Wolverine State and joined him on stage near the end of his rally at the packed McMorran Place Sports & Entertainment Center in Port Huron.

Trump called her a “special person” and the “Queen of Rap” when he invited her on stage toward the end of his nearly two-hour rally.

Minaj led a “We love Trump” chant at the start of her remarks.

“He represents resilience, you know,” she said. “So many people were maybe giving up a little bit, a little bit hopeless, and since he’s come back, he’s changed the energy of our country, and he’s given us a future to look forward to — a brighter future for us and our children,” Minaj told the crowd.

She also led the crowd in chants for Rogers and James before pushing those watching the rally to go support them at the ballot box.

“Michigan, God bless you. We really need all of these great people to be elected because this is a major turning point for our country. And when you’re in major states like Michigan, we need this to be a leader in the movement that’s happening right now,” she said.

“We need this place to lead in the movement, right? And we’re not going to give up because we want our children to grow up in a place where we can be proud of,” she added.

Minaj declared, “We don’t want our children to be bombarded with sex changes.”

“We want people to leave the children alone, leave them out of it, right? So, President Trump, it is an honor to stand with you every single time, and I will continue to support you forever and ever. If you run again, I will support you again,” she said with a laugh.