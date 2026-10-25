JOINT BASE ANDREWS — President Donald Trump on Sunday blasted Michigan Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed over his portrayal as a medical doctor and said, “He should not be allowed to serve in our Senate.”

Trump’s comments came in response to a question from Breitbart News on the tarmac of Joint Base Andrews en route to Michigan, where the president will rally for Republicans, including U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers.

“Well, I think he’s practicing illegally, from what I’ve been told. If he actually saw a patient, it would be illegal. So it’s just like everything else. He’s a jihadist, and he should not be allowed to serve in our Senate,” the president said.

Although El-Sayed has a medical degree, he appears to never have completed the post-medical-school requirements to become a licensed doctor. Despite this, he appeared previously in a white coat and has referred to himself as a physician for years.

The New York Times referred to El-Sayed as a doctor 42 times in a single article about Wednesday night’s Senate debate in Michigan. Conversely, when Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), a licensed surgeon and doctor, first ran for Senate in 2010, the New York Times referred to him in articles as “Mr. Paul,” as Breitbart News’s John Nolte pointed out last week.

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On the tarmac of Joint Base Andrews, Trump also commented on El-Sayed co-signing a letter supporting the Muslim Brotherhood in 2012, telling Breitbart News, “He’s at least very, very supportive of that group, and we can’t have that.”

El-Sayed and Rogers are competing in one of the most closely watched U.S. Senate races this cycle, as Republicans look to hold their Senate majority and Democrats look to take it away for the last two years of Trump’s term.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Saturday, Rogers shared Trump’s sentiment about El-Sayed’s credentials, saying it would be illegal for El-Sayed to even see a patient.

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