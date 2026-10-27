All Fight Club Midterm Preview – LIVE and Interactive Sunday November 1

Come Tuesday, will there be a blue wave like the establishment media want the country to think? Or do the pollsters have it wrong yet again?

Next week’s midterms will determine whether President Trump receives two more years to govern or will spend the remainder of his administration defending against radical Democrats and their impeachment agenda. Republicans currently enjoy slim majorities in the House and Senate, and Democrats need only capture a few seats to bring the progress from Trump’s first two years to a halt.

Come hang out LIVE with Breitbart’s political team: Editor-in-Chief, Alex Marlow, Washington Bureau Chief, Matt Boyle, and Political Editor, Bradley Jaye for their latest analysis and predictions based on the most recent and accurate information in this very special interactive ALL Fight Club event.

Breitbart’s political experts will discuss all the key Senate races from Maine to Alaska and everywhere in between. They will explain how battleground House districts like Pennsylvania’s 10th and Florida’s 25th will determine how election night goes for each party, and delve into how some of the top characters of this midterm, like Michigan’s Abdul el Sayed and Texas’s Ken Paxton are driving broader narratives that each side looks to amplify or exploit on the national level.

You will have an opportunity to ask the Breitbart team your questions and voice your concerns.

COME JOIN THE FIGHT CLUB AT ANY LEVEL Look beyond polling and early voting numbers – and establishment media narratives – to extract the data and trends that will matter on Election Day. But you can only participate if you JOIN the Breitbart Fight Club at any level. To attend this event you must join by Midnight Thursday October 29.

You can attend this event by joining at any level but if you join as a “Middleweight” Fight Club Member, billed annually, you will have access to additional special online events, Breitbart original shows, and some pretty cool swag.