Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested an illegal alien convicted of shooting a man in his face and leaving him fighting for his life in Davidson County, Tennessee, Breitbart News has learned.

This month, ICE agents took custody of 22-year-old illegal alien Aldo David Herrera-Andino of Honduras after he was convicted of felony reckless aggravated assault.

“Herrera-Andino shot a man in the face, left him fighting for his life, and fled the scene,” ICE spokesperson Micah Bock said. “He later admitted to the shooting and pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault.”

“Violent offenders like Herrera-Andino have no business remaining in our communities,” Bock said. “ICE will continue holding them accountable and removing those who threaten Americans. The Trump administration’s message is simple: If you come to this country illegally and commit violent crimes, ICE will find you, arrest you, and pursue your removal.”

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Last month, Herrera-Andino pleaded guilty to the shooting and was sentenced to just five years of probation by a Davidson County judge.

Herrera-Andino illegally crossed the southern border and was arrested by Border Patrol agents in March 2021. Thanks to the Biden administration’s catch and release policy, Herrera-Andino was released into the United States interior.

“ICE is committed to protecting communities by arresting and removing illegal aliens who commit serious crimes,” Enforcement and Removal Operations’ Scott Ladwig said. “Through targeted enforcement operations and close coordination with our law enforcement partners, ICE will continue to pursue individuals who threaten public safety and uphold the rule of law.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.