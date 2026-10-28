Abdul El-Sayed Backtracks from Seven-Point Win Prediction

Michigan Muslim Socialist Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed is backtracking from his prediction he would defeat Republican Mike Rogers by seven points, telling Politico, “We’ll see” when asked if he stood by the claim.

The diminutive Democrat is locked in a tight battle in Michigan’s Senate contest and has trotted out establishment Democrats to sway voters who have remained unconvinced he should be elected in next week’s midterm.

Politico noted his “bravado” is toned down from earlier predictions about his own campaign’s success.

Before his primary, El-Sayed bullishly predicted he would win the race by double digits. He appeared so confident he attended a private pool party with controversial streamer Hasan Piker on election eve. He placed his seven-point general-election bet before polls had even closed in his slugfest against moderate Rep. Haley Stevens.

The closing stages of the race have focused intensely on El-Sayed’s connections to the Muslim Brotherhood and his inability to persuade black and Jewish voters to support him.

The New York Times has written about his shortcomings and attributed it to “tensions” between black and Arab communities. Former President Barack Hussein Obama did his best to bring black voters to his side, hosting a rally for El-Sayed in Detroit last weekend.

The Jewish Insider said a letter El-Sayed authored to the Jewish community “fails to reassure skeptics” of his candidacy and whether he can be trusted to represent them in Washington.

In the final debate between the candidates, Rogers pressed El-Sayed about his alleged ties to the Muslim Brotherhood and whether he is “for America” or “these terrorist groups overseas,” Breitbart News previously reported.

“My opponent can’t even condemn the IRGC, which is the terrorist enforcement arm of Iran, and doesn’t believe Iran is any more dangerous than Israel. This is an absolute nonstarter if you’re going to send somebody back to the United States Senate,” Rogers said.

After the final debate in the race, more troubling revelations about El-Sayed were revealed.

He received over $25,000 from fellow signers of a letter in support of the Muslim Brotherhood in which they called on then-Egyptian President Mohamad Morsi to “purge” media and police from the country in 2012.

Vice President JD Vance has repeatedly taken on El-Sayed in campaign appearances in the state. He recently told supporters at a rally in Monroe that El-Sayed is “one of the craziest, one of the most far-left, and one of the most radical people running for high office in the history of the United States of America.”

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.