Exclusive: White House Touts Arrests of Violent Illegal Alien Criminals in Ohio Ahead of Trump Rally

The White House is touting arrests of violent illegal alien criminals across the state of Ohio ahead of President Donald Trump’s rally on Wednesday evening in Chillicothe, Ohio.

“Never forget what the Democrats did to our country,” White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis told Breitbart News.

“They allowed millions of unvetted illegal aliens — many of whom were murderers, pedophiles, gang members, and suspected terrorists — to pour into our communities,” Bis said. “On day one, President Trump secured the border and stopped the invasion of our country.”

Among those illegal aliens arrested in Ohio this month are Julio Cesar Perez Alvarez of Mexico, previously convicted of gross sexual imposition, and Sebastian Alejandro De Leon of Guatemala, who was convicted of strangulation, drunk driving, and disorderly conduct.

Isidoro Cruz Bernal of Colombia was arrested by ICE last week after having been convicted of conspiracy to commit burglary. Sardor Tirkashev of Uzbekistan was also arrested after he was convicted of two counts of aggravated assault and battery in Chillicothe.

ICE similarly arrested Christopher Antonio Rodriguez Molina of Honduras in Columbus, Ohio, after he was convicted of cocaine trafficking.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.