Nolte: Gun Control Activist Arrested for Defacing 9/11 Memorial

Gun control advocate Jonathan Andrew Tijerina was arrested Monday for allegedly defacing New York City’s 9/11 Memorial.

The 31-year-old activist allegedly used red spray paint to write the web address of his anti-gun website on the 9/11 Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Tijerina “took credit for the vile desecration, posting video of himself in the midst of the act,” reports the New York Post. “The alleged vandal recorded the entire stunt from start to finish, capturing himself walking up to the memorial, pulling a spray can out of his bag and writing his message across several panels[.]”

The paint has since been removed at a cost of $2,500.

Tijerina faces charges of criminal mischief.

“The 9/11 Memorial is a sacred place of reflection at the heart of a rebuilt World Trade Center that honors the 2,983 victims killed in the September 11, 2001, and February 26, 1993 terrorist attacks,” a spokesperson for the 9/11 Memorial told far-left CBS News. “Yesterday’s brief incident was swiftly addressed by security staff and law enforcement, and the impacted area was immediately restored to its commemorative state.”

The message was sprayed directly over the names of some of those who died that day.

Tijerina’s anti-gun website (which I am deliberately not naming) advocates for “Civil resistance [which] is proven to change laws and society. We are demanding action — and we will not stop until it happens.”

“Civil resistance is different. It does not ask permission. It does not wait for the next election cycle,” reads the site. “It applies direct, sustained pressure until the cost of inaction exceeds the cost of change.”

The site says it has two goals. The first is universal background checks. The second is universal gun registry. Yeah, well, we all know what happens when there’s a universal gun registry: the next step is the government using that registry to confiscate everyone’s guns. And then, after the American people are no longer able to defend themselves, the left puts its fascist government in place.

WATCH — AWR Hawkins: Universal Background Checks = Gun Registry

You want to be Paris? Give up your guns.

You want to be these Democrat-run American cities where Antifa runs wild knowing no one owns any guns, so no one can stop them? Sign up for a national gun registry.

Leftist activists like Tijerina disguise their fascist goals in touchy-feely rhetoric about saving babies, saving the planet, and achieving equality, but it’s sheep’s clothing for a Marxist Utopia where we’re all equally miserable, oppressed, bullied, poor, and second-class citizens.

Someone willing to deface the 9/11 Memorial is not the good guy. That’s someone who holds nothing sacred other than his own political beliefs.