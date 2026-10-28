Report: Sen. Lisa Murkowski Backs Democrat in Alaska Governor’s Race

Alaska “Republican” Sen. Lisa Murkowski endorsed Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tompkins in the state’s race for governor, saying he “understands that governing requires listening to people with different perspectives and finding common ground to solve the problems all of us face,” Alaska Public Media reported.

The November contest will choose a new governor to succeed outgoing two-term Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

In Alaska’s controversial ranked-choice voting (RCV) scheme, Kreiss-Tompkins is the only Democrat in the race against three Republicans: Trump-endorsed Bernadette Wilson, Dave Bronson, and Treg Taylor.

Murkowski’s endorsement of another Democrat is not a surprise given her past support of the left.

In 2024, she backed the failed reelection campaign of Democrat Mary Peltola for Congress and told CNN she refused to vote for President Donald Trump in the presidential contest.

After President Trump’s 2024 win, Murkowski voted against the confirmations of a number of Trump appointees.

She voted against the nominations of Pete Hegseth to serve as Secretary of War, Harmeet Dhillon to serve as Assistant Attorney General, Emil Bove to serve as a Third Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals, and Todd Blanche to serve as Attorney General.

President Trump slammed Murkowski in a Truth Social post on October 24, calling her “Republicans’ Worst Senator, by far,” and called the RCV scheme “a TOTAL DEMOCRAT SCAM meant to confuse the Voter” and encouraged Alaskans to repeal it in next week’s general election.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.