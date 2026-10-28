Trump: Democrat Senate Candidate Sherrod Brown ‘a Stone-Cold Loser for Ohio’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that Ohio Democrat Senate nominee Sherrod Brown, who served three terms in the Senate after some time in the House of Representatives before losing his seat in 2024, “was a stone-cold loser for Ohio.”

Trump pulled no punches while talking about Brown during a rally for his opponent, Sen. John Husted (R-OH), who filled Vice President JD Vance’s vacancy in 2025. Trump’s rally also supported Ohio’s Republican gubernatorial nominee, Vivek Ramaswamy, and other GOP candidates in the Buckeye State.

The president said that throughout his career, Brown repeatedly voted in favor of sanctuary cities, illegal aliens, tax hikes, and against the Second Amendment.

“So Sherrod Brown voted ten times for deadly sanctuary cities that release illegal alien criminals to rape and kill and plunder into our country. He voted to dump tens of thousands of third-world migrants into communities like Springfield, Ohio,” Trump said while on stage in Chillicothe.

“We don’t want to be France. Look what happened … they say it’s education … No, it’s not … It was immigration. It was all immigration,” he added.

Trump said that Brown “was giving them welfare, free health care at the expense of our own people, and free housing, all while he voted to raise your taxes more than 50 times.”

He contrasted those votes with his One Big Beautiful Bill, enacted in the summer of 2025, which is the biggest tax cut in history.

He then blasted Brown for the disastrous border under former President Joe Biden and Democrats who controlled the 117th Congress from 2021-2023.

“And just in case anyone forgets Sherrod Brown’s treasonous betrayal on the border, take a look at the carnage and chaos his policies unleashed, and he was all for it,” Trump said. “He was a terrible senator. He was a terrible representative of our country, and we cannot let him back. He was a stone-cold loser for Ohio.”

Trump said that Brown and Amy Acton, the state’s Democratic gubernatorial nominee, will use tax dollars to fund benefits for illegal immigrants.

“Sherrod Brown and Amy Acton will take your money to fund unlimited benefits for illegal aliens who kill, and steal, loot. John Husted and Vivek Ramaswamy will stop the state of Ohio from being invaded, plundered, ransacked … They’ll stop it from being, quite honestly, destroyed,” he added.

Trump then warned Ohioans about Brown’s voting record on the Second Amendment.

“Sherrod Brown also voted more than a dozen times to gut your Second Amendment, so he voted more than a dozen times to terminate your Second Amendment, and he just got … like for many years in a row, an F rating from the NRA. F means take away,” he said.

He said that Acton also has “an F rating from the NRA,” while Ramaswamy and Husted have A ratings.