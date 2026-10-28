Trump Stumps for Paxton at Two Rallies in Texas, Lambastes Talarico

President Donald Trump urged voters to back Republican Texas Senate candidate Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and criticized Democrat Senate nominee James Talarico.

The president’s first rally was in Corpus Cristi, where he emphasized that Republicans under Trump support the oil industry, adding Texas’s wealth would disappear under Talarico, who reportedly said in 2020 that Texas’s oil and gas industry “is not gonna last.”

“But even from—if you go back to one of the great years in history, 2016—our policy has always been drill, baby, drill, and man, are we drilling now! But if Texas elects communist James Talafreako, that wealth will rapidly disappear,” he said.

“Talafreako stated that he wants to dismantle Texas oil and gas and capitalism itself. He wants to take it apart, and he personally wrote the Texas version of the green new scam,” he added.

Trump said that green energy “is now very out of whack” and does not work.

“You know why it didn’t work? Germany tried it. Other countries tried it. They all went almost bust. Had Germany not changed course, there wouldn’t be Germany anymore. It doesn’t work. It costs a lot,” he said.

“It’s always bad when you pay top dollar for something that doesn’t work. Talafreako will kill millions of Texas jobs,” he continued.

Trump then contrasted that with Paxton, who he said has always acted in Texas’s interest.

“Ken Paxton is, you know, they talk about him as a lawyer… Everything he did was for Texas, and it was about the people of Texas and preserving their jobs always,” he said.

“But he and I and Ted [Cruz] and all of the people that we have working with us, the Republicans, will make Texas and will make our country so rich,” he added.

At one point in Corpus Cristi, Trump invited Paxton on stage to speak to the crowd. The candidate praised the president for his hard work in recent weeks traveling the country to support Republicans running for office and urged Texans to get out and vote.

“Mr. President, I am so grateful to have you here in Texas. You are making a difference. Not just for Texas, but he’s traveling the country. I’ve never seen anybody work harder, and I’m so appreciative,” Paxton said.

“We are going to win. Get your friends out to vote. Get your family out to vote. Let’s go win this. God bless you,” he added.

At another point in the rally, Trump invited Secretary of State Marco Rubio on stage.

“It’s an honor to work for the greatest country in the world, for the greatest president in the history of the United States of America. We love you, Texas. Thank you,” Rubio said.

The president traveled to Lubbock, Texas, for a second rally later in the day, where he threw hats to the MAGA faithful as he took the stage.

In Lubbock, the president spoke for over an hour and forty minutes, and again bashed Talarico.

“We can’t allow this to happen to our country. He’s attended sexualized drag shows for kids, and he even said he has a favorite drag queen,” Trump said

“And not only did he state that God is transgender… he actually said that if Jesus Christ himself came and visited the Texas legislature, Jesus would be promoting sex changes for little children,” he added.

Paxton joined Trump on stage, and again expressed his gratitude to the president.

“I am so grateful that he is making America great again, and he is working harder than any president I’ve ever seen in a midterm, electing Republicans in Texas and across this nation,” Paxton said.