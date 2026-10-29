Nolte: NY Times Admits Obama DOJ Found Evidence of Ilhan Omar’s Suspected ‘Sham Marriage’

The far-left New York Times admitted this week that the Obama-era Department of Justice and Homeland Security “found some evidence” that in 2009, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) married her brother to help him obtain a green card.

Welcome to today’s episode of Democrats Sure Got It Good.

“The F.B.I. and Department of Homeland Security investigated the marriage in summer 2016, during the Obama administration, and found some evidence that it was fraudulent, current and former officials said,” reports the Times.

Allow me to pause here to highlight Barry’s inability to feel shame. Even though this investigation started during his failed administration, Barry recently described the Omar investigation as “appalling.”

So, why did the Obama administration drop the investigation? A technicality…

“[T]hat case stalled chiefly because prosecutors concluded that the potential crime, a felony, fell outside a five-year statute of limitations,” adds the Times. “It is … unclear whether federal prosecutors could find a path to charging Ms. Omar that skirts the statute of limitations that applies to marriage-based immigration fraud, a crime that would not threaten her citizenship.”

Except… “]T]hey could cite the marriage in an indictment or civil action that describes a family immigration fraud conspiracy — a broader case that Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has said could lead to Ms. Omar’s deportation.”

And yet, for a decade, Omar and the corporate media have smeared everyone who looks into this as a “right-wing conspiracy theorist.”

If you read the rest of the Times story, you’ll find a real conspiracy, one by the Obama administration and local officials in Minnesota to kill any media inquiries into the story.

As her political career first took off in 2016, a local Minnesota news outlet reported on the investigation. Naturally, because Omar is a Democrat … and female … and a racial minority (and therefore an untouchable precious), Minnesota’s then-U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger wrote a letter for the campaign stating that “my office is not investigating, nor have we requested an investigation into Ms. Omar.”

The background…

After she became an American citizen, Omar married Ahmed Nur Said Elmi in 2009. In a recent court filing, and even though she divorced Elmi in 2017, the Justice Department referred to Omar as Ilhan Nur Said Elmi. This points to the Justice Department believing the name “Omar” is an alias, and not her real name.

The 2009 marriage resulted in Elmi receiving a green card. But when it came time to make his status permanent, Elmi chose to leave the States rather than provide documentation proving he was in a valid marriage with Omar.

We don’t yet know the full scope of the current investigation into Omar, but we do know it goes way beyond this suspected sham marriage. Her financials, the possibility that she — or her father — might have lied about her age so she could obtain naturalized citizenship as a minor, and the speculation that her father might have lied about his reasons for seeking refugee status all seem at play.

All we can do is hope that justice prevails and that this ungrateful, entitled, toxic Jew-hater is deported to a country where marrying your brother is not only legal but encouraged.