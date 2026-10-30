Democrat megadonor Reid Hoffman, who has donated to Democrats such as Texas Senate candidate James Talarico and former President Joe Biden, called for getting “money out of politics.”

“We should get money out of politics,” Hoffman wrote in a post on X. “And while others spend outrageous amounts to keep authoritarian clowns in power, those of us who believe in the ideals of America cannot yield.”

Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings show that Hoffman, a co-founder of LinkedIn, was reported to have donated $10 million to Lone Star Rising PAC, a super PAC supporting Texas Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Breitbart News’s Mariane Angela reported in July that the super PAC “has spent millions backing the Austin state representative”:

The LinkedIn co-founder gave $10 million to Lone Star Rising PAC, according to Bloomberg, which cited Federal Election Commission filings. The pro-Talarico group has spent millions backing the Austin state representative and hammering his Republican opponent, Attorney General Ken Paxton. Hoffman’s June contribution was the largest single donation received by the super PAC during the reporting period. Hoffman had already poured roughly $1.5 million into groups supporting Talarico’s campaign.

Hoffman, who has admitted that he visited deceased convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s private island, was also reported to have made a $250,000 “campaign contribution” to Iowa State Auditor and Democrat gubernatorial candidate Rob Sand.

Documents released by the Department of Justice (DOJ) in January show that Hoffman also discussed “visits to Epstein’s infamous private island, his New Mexico ranch, and his New York apartment,” the New York Post reported at the time.

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow reported in August 2025, that in his book, Breaking the Law: Exposing the Weaponization of America’s Legal System Against Donald Trump, a “central premise” is that “an objective of lawfare is to buy our democracy.”

While “shadowy ‘dark money’ nonprofits” make it difficult to “know exactly who is funding every element of the lawfare apparatus,” it’s known that Hoffman, who “hates Trump” has also “bankrolled E. Jean Carroll’s defamation” lawsuit against President Donald Trump:

The Democrat megadonor Reid Hoffman bankrolled E. Jean Carroll’s defamation suit against President Trump (I regard the case as farcical, as thoroughly documented in Breaking the Law.) Hoffman helped launch PayPal before cofounding LinkedIn in 2002 and is worth billions of dollars. He has also made big bucks from Facebook, Airbnb, and his venture capital firm, Greylock Partners. He has funded a vast array of left-wing political activities ever since. He hates Trump, saying he would “spend as much as I possibly can and it takes” to beat him — and he has, funding a vast array of left-wing political causes through shadowy “dark money” nonprofits.

Breitbart News also reported in October 2022, that Preston Moore, an attorney and legal commentator, revealed that he had been offered “hundreds of dollars” by a group called, “Good Information Foundation” if he attacked Trump and “Trump Republicans.” Moore clarified that he “did not accept.”

“They wanted me to use fear to manipulate people into voting blue, or into voting not Trump,” Moore told Breitbart News at the time. “And when they’re giving examples of the things they wanted me to say — don’t say ‘Trump and his allies,’ say ‘Trump Republicans’ — it became really clear that this was about putting out information… to impact midterms.”

While it is “not readily apparent” who runs the Good Information Foundation, Hoffman and leftist billionaire and megadonor George Soros back the organization.