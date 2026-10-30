Exclusive–Republican Study Committee Previews Choice for Voters on Tuesday

The Republican Study Committee is warning voters the stakes are high in Tuesday’s general election, as far-left House Democrats make plans to reverse spending cuts and launch a series of investigations into the Trump administration if they win control of the chamber.

Against that backdrop, RSC members Rep. Kat Cammack and Rep. Rudy Yakym discussed on the committee’s podcast, Right to the Point, how Republicans have been cleaning up the mess left during the Biden era and delivering on President Trump’s priorities. The RSC is the largest conservative caucus on Capitol Hill, with nearly 190 members.

“We came in and we inherited a giant mess. The Biden era left us with record high inflation, incredible deficits, and even greater national debt, red tape galore,” said Cammack.

Yakym went on to add that gas prices under the Biden-Harris administration were higher for stretches than they are currently, even with uncertainty in energy markets from the Iran blockade. He criticized the failures of the previous administration to improve energy infrastructure.

“The very first thing they did was they canceled the construction of the Keystone Pipeline and they shut down all new drilling and all new leases here in America. Imagine where we’d be today if we would have had the Keystone Pipeline. We would have had thousands of jobs under construction building the pipeline, but we also would have had a better supply of oil here in this country right now,” said Yakym. “They were focused on doing things that were driving up costs, and House Republicans have been focused on doing things like reducing costs, reducing regulation, reducing the size, scope, and scale of the federal government.”

The two members of Congress pivoted to their work on the Working Families Tax Cut, the centerpiece legislation President Trump signed into law on July 4, 2025. Yakym said he believed, “Americans should be able to keep more money in their pockets, and that’s why we made the largest tax cut of all time. Democrats want to do just the opposite. Every single Democrat in the House of Representatives voted for a tax increase last year. They came offering zero solutions other than higher taxes that would have put more burdens on our economy.”

Cammack gave a personal example about the no tax on overtime provision, one of the cornerstones of the tax package. She said her husband is a first responder, and it really does make a difference. She then told the story of a waitress she talked to at a restaurant in Gainesville. Instead of receiving an $800 refund, this year her refund was $4,600, thanks to no tax on tips. The waitress told Cammack it was the first time in her life that she’s been able to save money.

Both Yakym and Cammack praised the pro-family measures of the expanded child tax credit and Trump Accounts, which allows children under the age of 18 to grow money tax-free to invest.

“I think that one of the best things that we can do as lawmakers is not just think about today… I think it’s going to make, as President Trump has said, it’s going to make Americans very wealthy over the course of time. You’ve also got a lot of people like the Dell family. You’ve got Brad Gersner. You’ve got others who have invested significantly in funding Trump accounts for underprivileged kids. I mean, what a wonderful way to ensure financial success for future generations,” Yakym stated.

In setting up the contrast for voters, Yakym said, “Democrats are fighting for the soul of their party, while Republicans are fighting for the soul of America. The reality is Democrats want to take this country down the path of socialism and communism.”

Notably, 192 House Democrats voted against a Republican-led resolution condemning socialism in all its forms and, according to one estimate, the Democratic Socialists of America agenda would increase the federal budget deficit by approximately $49 trillion over the next ten years and cost the equivalent to $355,000 per American household.

Cammack quipped, “A little bit ironic, pretty crazy coming from the folks that are saying and screaming about affordability, right?”

Yakym closed by saying his message is very simple. “There’s a lot of noise out there. What I would say is to look at our record over the Democrat rhetoric. Democrats are offering no alternative, no policies, nothing that they would actually do to move the country forward. Republicans, we are running on our record. We’re running on our record of securing the Southern border; we’re running on our record of delivering results for the American people. I would take our record over their rhetoric any day of the week.”

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.