Trump’s Sunday Rallies in Kansas, Iowa Added Back to Schedule

President Donald Trump’s rallies in Kansas and Iowa are back on the schedule this Sunday after being canceled on Thursday.

As NBC News reported:

“President Trump loves his supporters, and in addition to nearly 20 tele-rallies, he will hold back-to-back rallies in Kansas and Iowa on Sunday,” the source familiar with the plans said. “No one works harder, fights harder, or loves the American people more than President Donald J. Trump!” “The rallies were rearranged for scheduling purposes to accommodate nearly 20 additional tele-rallies that were recently added to the President’s schedule,” the source added.

After the rallies were canceled on Thursday, Jacob Bogage of Reuters asked the president how he was feeling and how his health was after his hectic travel schedule over recent months.

“I think very good. I think you see that. We had a great rally. That was a great rally, and I think that Darline’s [Graham] going to do very well. I think we’re all going to do very well. Think, think you’re going to have some very… We’re going to have a strong Tuesday night,” Trump said.

The reporter then asked if his not going to Kansas was due to being “sick of traveling.”

“Oh, you’re sick to ask that question. You are sick,” Trump said, adding the reporter “is way out of shape.”

“I’m not going to Kansas, because he’s doing very well. I’m going to do a tele-rally. Tomorrow I’m doing Florida,” he added.

“You’ve been following me for two weeks. I feel perfect. You are disgusting. Put yourself in shape. You look like hell,” the president added.