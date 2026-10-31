National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) said Republicans will hold their Senate majority if Republican voters turn out Tuesday, predicting the party could also take seats in Michigan, New Hampshire, and Minnesota.

Speaking with host Matthew Boyle on Breitbart News Saturday, the South Carolina Republican said the party needs no unusual result to keep the chamber, only its own voters showing up when polls open Tuesday.

“The most important thing for us to hold the majority is to trust the president when he says he’s on the ballot. This midterm election is in fact about protecting the America we love. And that means if Republican voters vote, we win,” Scott said. “We don’t need a miracle. We’re not looking for the Hail Mary.”

Scott said Republican voters need only do what they do in years when President Donald Trump appears on the ballot himself, citing a turnout figure the president has claimed.

“We just need Republican voters to do what we do when President Trump is on the ballot. He says there’s a 49.2% increase in vote turnout. If we do our part, we win,” Scott continued.

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The NRSC chairman named Michigan, New Hampshire, and Minnesota as states Republicans can take from Democrats – three of the ten contests he placed on a toss-up map at the end of September. In Ohio, he said Republican Sen. Jon Husted keeps meeting voters who will not speak to pollsters at all.

“So how do you actually poll people who don’t respond to pollsters? The answer is simple. You don’t. And therefore, I think the polls are off. I think President Trump is right. And we are going to make sure that because America is on the ballot, patriots all across this country, including in Ohio, must come out and vote,” Scott said.

Scott told Republicans to vote as though the president were on the ballot himself. He also said no one should vote alone, calling voting “a team sport this cycle.”

“Your neighbors, your friends, your ugly relatives should go with you to vote. And if that happens, and I know that it will because we love the America we have, when that happens, we will wake up Wednesday morning and, hallelujah, and thank you Jesus, because we will be in the majority.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton warned on Saturday that Republicans cannot treat his state as safe, calling his Senate run the toughest of the 20 campaigns he has waged.

Republicans hold the Senate 53-47. Democrats need four pickups, and they need to hold every seat they already have to take the majority.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.