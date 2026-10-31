Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial nominee and state Treasurer Stacy Garrity called for voters to “choose a new direction” in the state’s upcoming gubernatorial election.

In a post on X, Garrity pointed out that voters can either “continue down the same path” and re-elect Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D), or they can pick another direction that will put “hardworking families, taxpayers” and communities first.

“We can continue down the same path, or we can choose a new direction that puts hardworking families, taxpayers, and our communities first,” Garrity wrote. “I’m running to lower costs, deliver real property tax relief, create good-paying jobs, strengthen our schools, and make Pennsylvania a place where the next generation can build a future.”

According to Garrity’s campaign website, she is described as a being a “retired Army Reserve Colonel” who was “deployed three times to the Middle East, serving in Operation Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Operation Enduring Freedom.”

“In the private sector and as State Treasurer, she has fought corruption, increased transparency, and returned [a] record amount of money to Pennsylvanians,” the website continues.

Ahead of the gubernatorial election on Tuesday — between herself and Shapiro – Garrity visited Mechanicsburg in Cumberland County, where she focused on “small businesses, first responders, and veterans,” WGAL News 8 reported.

During her visit to the county, Garrity also spoke about the impact of the removal of skill game machines from restaurants, bars, VFWs, and convenience stores, among other places, throughout the state.

The Republican gubernatorial candidate highlighted “the revenue they provide to first responders and veterans,” and also criticized Shapiro, stating that “everything is more expensive since he’s come into office,” according to the outlet.

Shapiro, who defeated Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano in November 2022, has been described by Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) as “always just” seeing “himself running for president.”

“He’s always just visioned, envisioned himself running for president, and then that’s what he’s gearing up for,” Perry said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily. “So, of course, he doesn’t want to have a even close showing here. … He’s pumping a pile of money into his own race, which he shouldn’t have. Hasn’t done anything, right? He hasn’t done anything as governor, but he’s plowing a bunch of money into his race to make sure that the numbers are pumped up so that he can make the case to run for president.”