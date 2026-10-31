Report: Dozens of Democrats Silent on Alaska Election Rigging While Calling GOP a ‘Threat to Democracy’

Dozens of leading Democrats — many of whom have railed for years about the GOP and the Trump administration as a “threat to democracy” — are universally silent when asked to respond to a cynical attempt to confuse Republican voters on Alaska’s senatorial ballot.

All were asked by Fox News about the subversive tactic of placing another candidate named Dan Sullivan against incumbent Sen Dan Sullivan (R-AK), which could potentially cost the U.S senator his seat.

The complete radio silence by Democrats was revealed in a report Saturday by the cable news outlet, which reached out to 42 leading Democratic lawmakers and governors who endorsed Sullivan’s opponent Mary Peltola, asking if they would denounce the alleged effort to confuse Alaska voters.

None of the 42 responded, Fox reported.

The New York Times reported earlier this week that that aides to candidate Peltola helped recruit the man named Dan Sullivan to run in an alleged effort to draw votes from the Republican incumbent.

Peltola’s campaign has denied any involvement.

The lack of responses presents a striking contrast to the incessant Democratic talking point of “threats to Democracy” levied against not only President Donald Trump and the MAGA movement, but his administration and other Republican lawmakers and candidates as well.

Fox reported:

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, for instance, stated that “voter suppression is poisonous, it is toxic to our democracy,” in 2022. His colleague, Sen. Chris Murphy, meanwhile, argued in April 2025 that “those of us who believe that the threat to democracy is urgent” need to “act like it.” And Sen. Cory Booker said in December 2016 that “protecting American democracy is a calling far higher than party politics.”

Neither responded to Fox’s query, according to the outlet.

Somewhat surprisingly, Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), who has emerged as a maverick in his party on some issues, also remained mum on the controversy, Fox reported.

Last week, the Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit against Alaska election officials that seeks to delay the certification of the senate election results if incumbent Sullivan loses because votes cast for the decoy Dan Sullivan could have changed the outcome.

However, legal experts have told Fox news that the lawsuit faces serious challenges because it infers voter intent from anonymous ballots and threatens the sovereignty of states over their elections.

The Fox report contained a long list of everyone contacted.

Among the other most outspoken, but now silent, Democratic senators reached by Fox News Digital were Adam Schiff (D-CA), minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), and Elisa Slotkin (D-MI).

Among the more than a dozen House members reached by the outlet were Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), George Whitesides (D-CA), and Chris Pappas (D-NH), the latter of whom is also running for the Senate against New Hampshire incumbent John E. Sununu.

Fox also received no response from former senator Sherrod Brown who is trying to retake his senate seat against John Husted in Ohio.

Democratic governors contacted by Fox were Wes Moore of Maryland, Gavin Newsom of California, and Roy Cooper of North Carolina, the latter of whom is also running for the senate.

The Alaska Democrat candidate at the center of the controversy, Mary Peltola, also did not respond to Fox’s query.

Previously, only one Democrat had publicly condemned the alleged tactic in Alaska, according to Fox.

Iowa’s Democratic candidate for governor Rob Sand told Fox News last Sunday that “both parties are doing it and neither party should be doing it,” calling such efforts “manipulating the political system.”

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.