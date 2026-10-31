Times Square’s ‘Naked Cowboy’ Endorses Republican Bruce Blakeman for New York Governor: ‘Time For a Leader Who Sticks To The Facts’

Robert Burck, who is also known as New York City’s (NYC) Times Square’s infamous “Naked Cowboy,” endorsed Republican New York gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman, stating that it was “time for a leader who sticks to the facts.”

In a post on X, Blakeman wrote that “even the Naked Cowboy wants to Fire Kathy Hochul.” In a video in the post, Burck was strumming along on a guitar which had “Bruce Blakeman for Governor” and “www.FireMamdani.com” stickers on it.

The Naked Cowboy was seen in the video singing a song that criticized New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), stating she is pushing the “radical scheme of left-wing delusion.” He also faulted her for supporting open borders and allowing “the bills” to rise.

“Hey guys, Naked Cowboy again, endorsing Bruce Blakeman for governor,” Burck said. “Get out the vote, get out there. I wrote a little humble song about it anyway.”

“New York is tired of the games and the tax. It’s time for a leader who sticks to the facts,” the Naked Cowboy sang. “While Albany stumbles, and wastes every dime, Bruce Blakeman is ready to crack down on crime. Old Kathy keeps pushing that radical scheme of left-wing delusion, a bureaucrat’s dream. She opens up the borders and lets the bills rise, while working-class New Yorkers pay for her lies.”

The Naked Cowboy continued to sing about how Blakeman “has a vision, a practical mind” and wants to “leave these reckless, wild policies behind.”

“He’ll lower your tax bills and cut the waste, bring common sense back to the governor’s place,” the Naked Cowboy continued to sing. In his song, he continued to state that “the choice is clear” on voting for Blakeman over Hochul.

Breitbart News’s Warner Todd Huston reported that at a debate earlier in October, Blakeman criticized Hochul “for supporting criminal illegals and her refusal to arrest, convict, and hand illegals over to federal authorities.”

During the debate, while Hochul claimed that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was “out of control,” especially in Nassau County, Blakeman “rejected Hochul’s characterization that ICE is ‘out of control'”:

Hochul went after ICE during the debate and at one point declared that “ICE is out of control, it’s out of control in Nassau County,” where Blakeman is currently serving as county executive. Hochul cited the anecdote of an 11-year-old boy who cried because his father was detained in an ICE raid. Blakeman, though, rejected the emotional appeal and pointed out that ICE has removed more than 2,000 illegal migrants with criminal convictions and has made the streets in his county safer. And he blasted Hochul for supporting a criminal with a long criminal record. During the debate, Blakeman rejected Hochul’s characterization that ICE is “out of control” in Nassau County and noted that there has been no unrest or violence and no incidents at schools, hospitals, or churches as ICE went about their duties in his county. He also insisted that when local governments cooperate with ICE, it makes the community safer.

Actor and comedian Michael Rapaport recently shared that he had voted for Blakeman for governor over Hochul.

During an appearance on Breitbart News Daily in August, Blakeman explained that he has an “advantage” compared to when now-Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin ran against Hochul. Blake stated that Hochul “didn’t have a report card then” and noted that New York’s “electric bills are 70 percent higher than the national average.”

“I have a big advantage over Lee Zeldin because when he ran four years ago, Kathy Hochul didn’t have a report card,” Blakeman said. “She had just become governor because Cuomo had left, and she was lieutenant governor. And right now, we are the most overtaxed state in the United States of America. We’re the most overregulated state.”