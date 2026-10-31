WATCH — Michigan: Ex-Democrat Joe Manchin Encourages Voters to Back Republican Mike Rogers

Former Democrat turned Independent Joe Manchin (WV) is encouraging voters to back Michigan Republican U.S. Senate nominee Mike Rogers who is running against radical leftist Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed (D-MI).

During a recent interview with Fox News, the former senator Manchin said, “I’ve served with Mike Rogers. He is very, very intelligent. He does his homework and he knows what’s going on around the world to keep us safe. So, Mike’s a good friend and I encourage people to support Mike Rogers.”

In 2023, Manchin said he was “seriously” considering becoming an independent because the Democrat Party’s brand had “become so bad,” Breitbart News reported at the time. The following year, Manchin said he was no longer a Democrat because the brand had become “toxic,” noting that the “Democratic Party, the Washington Democrats, have tried to mainstream the extreme.”

Meanwhile, Rogers, who is the former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, told Breitbart News his campaign is seeing support from longtime Democrat voters.

He highlighted concerns about El-Sayed’s alleged ties to the Muslim Brotherhood:

Rogers also pointed to El-Sayed’s previous leadership role in the Muslim Student Association at the University of Michigan, which he described as having alleged connections to the Muslim Brotherhood. “The Muslim Brotherhood, on his August primary win, celebrated exactly one race in the entire United States, and that’s Abdul El-Sayed,” Rogers said. “So they came out on their website and praised it and celebrated the fact that he won the primary.” “And the very fact that he lied about it once, and now he won’t answer questions about it, should give people pause,” Rogers added.

It is also important to note that Rep. Haley Stevens’ (D-MI) fiancé has said he will vote for Rogers, accusing El-Sayed of using rhetoric that puts Jewish people at risk, Breitbart News reported Wednesday.

“Jason Turkish, a Jewish attorney and Democrat donor, announced his decision less than a week before the November 3 election. El-Sayed defeated Stevens in the August Democrat primary and later received her support,” the outlet stated.