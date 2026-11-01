Embattled Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has retained two top-drawer Washington, DC, attorneys who have a record of representing powerful Democrats, including former President Joe Biden and one-time Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

The high-profile legal representation comes amid at least two federal investigations, one for immigration fraud and the other for discrepancies in the Somali born lawmaker’s financial disclosures, Fox News reported Saturday.

The legal counsel, Amy Jefress and Joshua Matz, are senior partners in Hecker Fink LLP and apparently first made themselves known in a written response to the Department of Justice (DOJ) claiming her rights were violated in search warrant executed on Omar’s home, according to CBS report on October 17.

The pair does not come cheap. Hourly rates by district attorneys, typically kept confidential, can run from $700 to $2000 an hour.

In a video message posted on social media in October, the lawmaker thanked her supporters while also asking them to keep sending money, saying it would be expensive to fight the investigations she blamed on Donald Trump.

Fox News profiled the two attorneys in its Saturday piece, reporting that the lawyers in the past have “represented Democrat clients and taken on left-leaning cases especially those taking aim at President Donald Trump, his administration and his supporters.”

Jeffress is a former federal prosecutor. Her biography states she tried more than 40 cases during a decade with the district’s the U.S. Attorney’s Office, where she was chief of the National Security Section, according to Fox.

Most notably, she served as then Joe Biden’s attorney in lawsuit earlier this year where the former president sought to halt the disclosure

She served as former President Joe Biden’s attorney in his lawsuit against the DOJ earlier this year. In that case, Biden sought to halt the public disclosure of audio tapes between himself and his ghost writer.

A court decided to block the release of the recordings, in which Biden reportedly had frequent memory lapses. Later, the tapes were released after his attorneys withdrew their case.

According to Fox:

Before her time at Hecker Fink, Jeffress, a 1992 Yale Law graduate, served as counsel for then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrat-led House January 6 committee, which spent two years investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. She represented the committee when it was sued by a Trump campaign spokesperson, Taylor Budowich, after the committee subpoenaed his bank records. Jeffress also represented Trump foe and former FBI attorney Lisa Page, a key figure in the left’s Russiagate conspiracy theory, during congressional scrutiny into the FBI’s handling of the matter. Page later sued the DOJ for releasing her text messages with her FBI colleague and lover at the time, Peter Strzok.

Jeffress’s husband is U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper of the District of Washington, D.C., who ruled it was illegal for the John F. Kennedy Performing Arts Center to add Trump’s name to the venue.

The president criticized the judge as “highly conflicted” due to his marriage to Jeffress.

The other member of the accomplished legal duo, Matz is also a partner at Hecker Fink, a Harvard Law graduate and former clerk for Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.

“Joshua’s practice has long included a focus on democracy and elections,” his biography page states, per the Fox report.

He argued before the Supreme Court, representing the commonwealth of Pennsylvania in the defense of its certification of its election results.

Matz also served as counsel to House Democrats during both failed impeachment attempts against President Trump during his first term.

RELATED: “Throw Her the Hell Out” Trump Says if Ilhan Omar Rumors Are True She Should Be Deported

Perhaps most notably, Matz was the attorney for advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in her two civil lawsuits against Trump related to his denial of her sexual assault claims against him.

Trump was never criminally charged as the result of her claims. But in 2022, Carroll accused Trump of defaming her in his denial of her alleged 1996 incident, in which a New York jury in 2019 found the president liable for defamation and sexual assault.

A jury awarded Carroll a whopping $83.3 million for defamation stemming from comments Trump made after the 2019 case.

Matz also represented students, parents and teachers who opposed a Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law that restricted educating students about sexual orientation and gender identity.

He also represented Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear after he was sued for COVID-19 lockdowns, as well as victims of the notorious 2017 torch-carrying white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Now, the duo is representing Omar as she seeks to defend herself in the federal investigations, which, the New York Post and Breitbart News reported Saturday, has produced new revelations that seriously question whether Ilhan Omar is even the lawmaker’s legal name.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.