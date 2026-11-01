Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) and Republican U.S. Senate candidate for Michigan Mike Rogers were seen attending the same church on Sunday, days before Rogers faces off against Democrat Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed in the midterm election.

Mychael Schnell, a congressional reporter for MS NOW reported in a post on X that Stevens was “attending church services” with Rogers, though the outlet “spotted” Rogers and Stevens “arrive at the church separately.”

The appearance of both Rogers and Stevens at Perfecting Church in Detroit comes after Stevens “issued a statement Friday calling on El-Sayed to publicly condemn an ad from Rebellion PAC,” according to MS NOW. The ad from Rebellion PAC “linked high grocery prices to U.S. aid to Israel”:

Stevens and El-Sayed had been scheduled to campaign together Sunday at a get-out-the-vote event at another Detroit church with Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C. — what would have been their first joint public appearance in months. Stevens endorsed El-Sayed days after the primary in August, and they appeared together at a unity breakfast that month, but have not campaigned together since. That plan for that event collapsed after Stevens issued a statement Friday calling on El-Sayed to publicly condemn an ad from Rebellion PAC — an outside group not affiliated with his campaign — that linked high grocery prices to U.S. aid to Israel. She also knocked El-Sayed for his own past comments about Israel, writing that the ad “did not invent its argument,” but instead reflected El-Sayed’s rhetoric on the campaign trail. He could begin his effort to remove money from politics, she said, “by getting Israel out of his explanation for everything Michigan cannot afford.”

Fox News’s Bill Melugin shared a photo on X of Rogers and Stevens appearing together in the church.

“Republican Mike Rogers’ campaign releases photos of Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) appearing with him in a Detroit, MI church this morning,” Melugin wrote.

In a statement issued to social media, El-Sayed accused Stevens, who lost the primary in August to El-Sayed, of seeming “intent on relitigating a primary that ended three months ago.”

El-Sayed’s campaign also reportedly told Stevens to stay away from his campaign.

“I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate today,” Stevens said in a post on X after the church service.