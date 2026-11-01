Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) explained that her vote in Michigan’s U.S. Senate race is going to Republican candidate Mike Rogers and added that it is important to “stand with country” and stand against hate.

During a press conference with Rogers, after the two were seen attending church together, Stevens spoke about how it was a “personal and private decision for her.”

“My vote for Senate — I am just one vote, as is every Michigander. My vote for Senate is going to be with Mike Rogers, and I will tell you why,” Stevens said. “Because we have to stand with country. We can’t stand with hate, we can’t stand with Hasan Piker.”

Stevens continued to share that a friend of hers believes that “education is on the ballot,” and Stevens added that there are “a lot of young people looking at this election.”

Stevens added that people have “to make a choice about who is standing with them,” and expressed that she believes that Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) will “become majority leader.”

“This was a personal and private decision,” Stevens added during the press conference. “I woke up this morning, and I decided to go to church. I’m here with the person who I am voting for, for United States Senate, and that is Mike Rogers.”

Rogers expressed that he was “honored to have Haley Stevens’ support.”

Stevens’ comments come after she “issued a statement Friday calling on” Democrat Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed “to publicly condemn an ad from Rebellion PAC,” MS NOW reported. The ad “linked high grocery prices to U.S. aid to Israel”:

Stevens and El-Sayed had been scheduled to campaign together Sunday at a get-out-the-vote event at another Detroit church with Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C. — what would have been their first joint public appearance in months. Stevens endorsed El-Sayed days after the primary in August, and they appeared together at a unity breakfast that month, but have not campaigned together since. That plan for that event collapsed after Stevens issued a statement Friday calling on El-Sayed to publicly condemn an ad from Rebellion PAC — an outside group not affiliated with his campaign — that linked high grocery prices to U.S. aid to Israel. She also knocked El-Sayed for his own past comments about Israel, writing that the ad “did not invent its argument,” but instead reflected El-Sayed’s rhetoric on the campaign trail. He could begin his effort to remove money from politics, she said, “by getting Israel out of his explanation for everything Michigan cannot afford.”

In a statement posted to social media, El-Sayed accused Stevens — who lost the primary to him in August, of being “intent on relitigating a primary that ended three months ago.”