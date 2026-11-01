Several Democrats melted down after Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) endorsed Republican Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers, describing her endorsement as a “despicable betrayal.”

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) noted that Senate Democrats are “united” in their support for Democrat Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed. Schumer also described Rogers as being “a tool” of President Donald Trump’s and of “billionaire donors.”

“This is a despicable betrayal from Rep. Stevens,” Schumer wrote in a post on X. “Senate Democrats are united in our support for Abdul El-Sayed, because we know he will fight for the economic interests of working families in Michigan, unlike Mike Rogers, who is a tool of Donald Trump and billionaire donors.”

In a post on X, the Democratic Party shared a video message from former President Barack Obama, in which Obama called for voters to “support Abdul El-Sayed.”

“Two hundred and fifty years ago, America was founded on a simple idea,” Obama said in the video. “This country belongs to all of us. Not just the wealthy, not just the well-connected, everyone. Today, that idea is under attack. And Michigan is where we fight back. That’s why I’m asking you to support Abdul El-Sayed for the United States Senate.”

“Let’s be clear about one thing,” House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) wrote in a post on X. “Dr. Abdul El-Sayed will always put the American people first and fight hard to lower the high cost of living. His election is critical to flipping control of the United States Senate.”

Jeffries continued to describe Rogers as being “a partisan hack who represents more of the same MAGA extremism.”

“Haley Stevens has chosen to dangerously betray Michigan families’ healthcare, freedoms and future with her horrific endorsement of Mike Rogers,” Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wrote in a post on X.

Pelosi added that El-Sayed “must win — because Michigan and our country deserve better.”

“Any day of the week, Michiganders care more about the price of gas or groceries than the daily political drama or the last-minute moves by politicians for the TV cameras,” Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) wrote in a post on X.

Curtis Hertel, who serves as the chair of the Michigan Democratic Party, announced Sunday that Stevens is “not a current member of the Michigan Democratic Party.”

The response from Democrats comes after Stevens shared in a video message on X that she was endorsing Rogers. Prior to her endorsement, Stevens and Rogers attended the same church on Sunday morning.

Stevens’ endorsement of Rogers comes days after she called for El-Sayed to “publicly condemn an ad from Rebellion PAC,” MS NOW reported. The ad “linked high grocery prices to U.S. aid to Israel.” Stevens also criticized El-Sayed “for his own past comments about Israel”:

Stevens and El-Sayed had been scheduled to campaign together Sunday at a get-out-the-vote event at another Detroit church with Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C. — what would have been their first joint public appearance in months. Stevens had endorsed El-Sayed days after the August primary, and the two appeared together at a unity breakfast that month, but they had not campaigned together since. That event collapsed after Stevens issued a statement Friday calling on El-Sayed to publicly condemn an ad from Rebellion PAC — an outside group not affiliated with his campaign — that linked high grocery prices to U.S. aid to Israel. She also knocked El-Sayed for his own past comments about Israel, writing that the ad “did not invent its argument” but instead reflected El-Sayed’s rhetoric on the campaign trail. He could begin his effort to remove money from politics, she wrote, “by getting Israel out of his explanation for everything Michigan cannot afford.”

El-Sayed issued a statement on X, accusing Stevens of being “intent on relitigating a primary that ended three months ago,” and he called for focusing on “beating Mike Rogers.”

WATCH — Bernie Moreno: Just on “Sheer Jihadist Credentials” El-Sayed Is Most Extreme Socialist in Midterms: