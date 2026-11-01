National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) forecast GOP victories in several U.S. Senate races ahead of the midterm elections on Tuesday and encouraged “Republican voters to do what we do when President Trump is on the ballot.”

“The most important thing for us to hold the majority is to trust the president when he says he’s on the ballot. This midterm election is in fact about protecting the America we love. And that means if Republican voters vote, we win,” Scott a Breitbart News Saturday interview. “We don’t need a miracle. We’re not looking for the Hail Mary.”

“We just need Republican voters to do what we do when President Trump is on the ballot. He says there’s a 49.2% increase in voter turnout. If we do our part, we win,” Scott continued.

LISTEN:

Scott first pointed to Maine and Iowa as two potential Republican victories against far-left extremist candidates. The chairman is vouching for incumbent Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA), who is vying for Sen. Joni Ernst’s (R-IA) open U.S. Senate seat.

“Number one, let me take you through Maine. In Maine, you have Troy Jackson — the Democrat socialist of America — who says he would run as a communist. Winning in Maine is a must. We will win in Maine. Susan Collins will be elected,” Scott said. “You turn your attention to Iowa, where we have the bright star in Ashley Hinson running against a guy named Josh Turek (D), who wants men to play women in sports. Ashley Hinson is closing very well. President Trump back in state tomorrow. She will win because she’s the candidate that we needed to have.”

Scott also said incumbent Sen. Jon Husted (R-OH) is “closing in very strong” in the Ohio U.S. Senate race against former Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH).

“To Ohio, I was just there the day before yesterday. Jon Husted is closing strong. The president has done a really good job of accentuating all the positives about Jon Husted, including his 17 interceptions, all American status, when he was playing football. But he’s running against a career politician in Sherrod Brown, who is just awful, awful for Ohio,” Scott said. “Ohioans will choose Jon Husted.”

Scott also predicted Republicans keep the U.S. Senate seat in Alaska during the ongoing scandal allegedly involving Democrat candidate Mary Peltola’s campaign. The Department of Justice (DOJ) is accusing former Rep. Peltola (D-AK) and other Democrats of being involved in a scheme to find a second Daniel Sullivan candidate to appear on the ballot against Peltola and incumbent Sen. Daniel S. Sullian (R-AK) to confuse voters.

“Then I turn my attention to Alaska where the lying, the cheating, and the stealing led by Mary Peltola and her campaign — it brings a stench to the nostrils of every single warm-blooded American, and it’s undeniable that what they’re doing in Alaska is actually a felony,” Scott alleged. “It is a criminal offense to collude on behalf of a candidate, and that’s exactly what Mary Peltola, the Democrats, trying to do to the real Dan Sullivan.”

Scott also predicted a win for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) against far-left Democrat state Rep. James Talarico.

“Even in Texas, Ken Paxton will be the next senator because James ‘Talafreako,’ as the president calls him, believes in a non-binary God, six genders, and he thinks that capitalism — the form of economic opportunity that changed my life — this dude calls it ‘white supremacy.’ Me and my mama are offended by his comments,” the senator said.

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The South Carolina lawmaker contended U.S. Senate seats in North Carolina and Georgia are “within striking distance,” and he believes the GOP will hold Kansas, Nebraska, and South Carolina.

The NRSC chairman said he is hopeful for pickup opportunities in Michigan, New Hampshire, and Minnesota as well.

“Michigan, New Hampshire, and Minnesota — three states you never hear in the national media except for the fact that the most dangerous, radical and weird candidate of them all is Abdul El Sayed. But the media refuse to cover the fact that his mother helped provide resources for Osama bin Laden, and that his father actually worked on a board that supported Saddam Hussein, and his sister celebrates being a part of the Muslim Brotherhood,” Scott said.

“Besides the facts that are completely missing from the national media narrative, we have a chance to pick up all three of those states, not just hold the red states that we have,” he said. “Because of the fraud in Minnesota and the excellent work of Michelle Tafoya, our candidate, [Democrat] Peggy Flanagan can go down in flames if we finish strong. The national media, whether it’s polling or distracting us from the main thing — winning, winning, winning — our voters need to stay focused like a laser, and we will come out with a majority in the Senate — and even win in Michigan, New Hampshire and Minnesota.”

Republicans hold the Senate 53-47. Democrats need four pickups, and they need to hold every seat they already have to take the majority.

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