National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) accused Alaska Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Mary Peltola of committing a “felony” in a scheme to mislead voters.

Former Rep. Peltola (D-AK) and her campaign, along with other Democrats, are facing a Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation and a probe initiated by Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R) into whether they schemed to place a second Daniel Sullivan candidate on the ballot against Peltola and incumbent Sen. Daniel S. Sullivan (R-AK) to confuse voters and skew the outcome of the election to their advantage.

“Then I turn my attention to Alaska where the lying, the cheating, and the stealing led by Mary Peltola and her campaign — it brings a stench to the nostrils of every single warm-blooded American, and it’s undeniable that what they’re doing in Alaska is actually a felony,” Scott said during an interview on Breitbart News Saturday.

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“It is a criminal offense to collude on behalf of a candidate, and that’s exactly what Mary Peltola, the Democrats, are trying to do to the real Dan Sullivan,” he continued.

The investigations come after a report from the New York Times (NYT) on the lengths Democrats went to in order to find someone with the same name as incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan, and “interviews and text messages, along with documents prepared for a potential lawsuit” allegedly showing that Peltola’s team was involved “with people trying to recruit Mr. Sullivan to run.”

The effort to find a candidate named Dan Sullivan was reportedly “internally called the ballot composition project” which “involved the Peltola’s campaign’s lawyers, as well as senior aides at the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee,” Breitbart News reported on Wednesday, citing the NYT story.

Much of the NYT‘s information came from Elisa Rios, who previously worked as Peltola’s campaign manager.

Rios told the outlet during multiple interviews that Alaskans needed to know the full story of how the ballot ended up with an independent candidate named Dan Sullivan. She also clarified that Peltola “was not directly involved in the project,” but she was “definitely aware” of its existence.

Alaska uses a ranked-choice voting process in which voters are asked to rank their choices in each contest on the state’s ballot. Even small shifts in preference can play a role in the eventual winner of the race. Voters in the state are presented with four names and asked to rank them. Next week’s ballot with have Sen. Sullivan, Peltola, the second liberal Sullivan, and Gerald Heikes.

Both the Peltola campaign and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) have denied any involvement in the recruitment of the second Dan Sullivan candidate.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.

Matt Mercer contributed to this story.