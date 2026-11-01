Michigan Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens stunned the political world on Sunday by formally endorsing Republican Mike Rogers over Muslim Socialist Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan’s Senate contest. Stevens posted the endorsement on X after appearing with Rogers at a black church in Detroit earlier in the day.

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“Hey Michigan, as you may have seen, our Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, Abdul, said that I was no longer welcome in his campaign and that I should stay away, and he’s right. That’s why I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United State Senate today. I don’t belong in Abdul’s campaign. I do not stand with Hasan Piker, who gets trafficked on our college campuses. A dear friend of mine earlier today was saying that education is on the ballot and she is absolutely right. What our students see, what our children see, and who we are as Michiganders is not hate. And is not what we are getting out from our Democratic nominee right now,” she said in part.

Stevens joined Rogers at Perfecting Church in Detroit on Sunday morning, Breitbart News reported, the two arriving separately but sharing a warm embrace ahead of the service.

The days leading into Sunday saw the quickly deteriorating relationship between Stevens and El-Sayed after she backed his campaign following their heated primary.

El-Sayed’s campaign reportedly told Stevens to stay away from its remaining campaign events, the New York Times and Politico reported, after Stevens called on the diminutive Democrat to disavow an anti-Israel ad. Earlier in the week, Stevens’ fiancé, who is Jewish, said he was voting for Rogers.

Still, Stevens as late as Friday was slated to appear at an event with South Carolina House Democrat Rep. Jim Clyburn and El-Sayed. After El-Sayed told Stevens to stay away, a Clyburn adviser tersely said, “This is not Abdul’s event,” Breitbart News reported.

Stevens reiterated she was still a proud Democrat who believes in the things she has campaigned on and voted for and said she wanted to, “Declare who we are as Michiganders.”

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.