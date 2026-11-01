Democrat strategist James Carville responded to former Democrat Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Haley Stevens endorsing Republican Mike Rogers over Abdul El-Sayed, telling her the GOP will view her as little more than a “used condom.”

“Your political career is over,” exclaimed Carville in a video Sunday. “If you think that these Republicans are going to treat you as anything other than what they view you as – and that is, let me just break the news to you – a used condom.”

“The Democrats don’t even think you’re worth a used condom, but that’s about where you are,” he added. “You made your bed, sleep in it.”

Carville concluded by saying that Stevens should look into opening a cheeseburger restaurant with Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) – a noted moderate that has resisted Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) extremes.

Stevens sent shockwaves across the political stratosphere on Sunday when she endorsed Mike Rogers over Abdul El-Sayed.

“Hey Michigan, as you may have seen, our Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, Abdul, said that I was no longer welcome in his campaign and that I should stay away, and he’s right. That’s why I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United State Senate today,” she said.

“I don’t belong in Abdul’s campaign. I do not stand with Hasan Piker, who gets trafficked on our college campuses. A dear friend of mine earlier today was saying that education is on the ballot and she is absolutely right. What our students see, what our children see, and who we are as Michiganders is not hate. And is not what we are getting out from our Democratic nominee right now,” she continued.

As Breitbart News noted, the days leading into Sunday “saw the quickly deteriorating relationship between Stevens and El-Sayed after she backed his campaign following their heated primary.”

“El-Sayed’s campaign reportedly told Stevens to stay away from its remaining campaign events, the New York Times and Politico reported, after Stevens called on the diminutive Democrat to disavow an anti-Israel ad. Earlier in the week, Stevens’ fiancé, who is Jewish, said he was voting for Rogers,” it added.