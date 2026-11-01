Curtis Hertel, the chair of the Michigan Democratic Party announced that Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) is “not a current member of the Michigan Democratic Party,” after she endorsed Republican candidate Mike Rogers in Michigan’s U.S. Senate race.

“Congresswoman Stevens is not a current member of the Michigan Democratic Party, nor will she be in the future,” Hertel wrote in a post on X.

Hertel’s post came after Stevens shared in a video on X that she is endorsing Rogers over his opponent, Democrat Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed.

“Hey Michigan, as you may have seen, our Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Abdul said that I was no longer welcome in his campaign, and that I should stay away,” Stevens said. “He’s right, and that’s why I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate today. I don’t belong in Abdul’s campaign. I do not stand with Hasan Piker, who gets trafficked on our college campuses.”

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Journalist Yashar Ali also shared a statement from Hertel, in which Hertel described Rogers as being a “rubber stamp” for President Donald Trump’s “toxic agenda.”

“Mike Rogers is Donald Trump’s hand-picked candidate for Senate, a rubber stamp for Trump’s toxic agenda, and a corrupt politician looking out only for himself,” Hertel said.

Hertel also stated that Stevens’ “decision to campaign with Rogers” shows that “she has abandoned everything she claims to care about.”

Prior to Stevens’ endorsement of Rogers, she and Rogers were seen attending the same church on Sunday morning.

Stevens’ announcement that she was endorsing Rogers comes days after she called for El-Sayed “to publicly condemn an ad from Rebellion PAC” which “linked high grocery prices to U.S. aid to Israel,” MS NOW reported:

Stevens and El-Sayed had been scheduled to campaign together Sunday at a get-out-the-vote event at another Detroit church with Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C. — what would have been their first joint public appearance in months. Stevens had endorsed El-Sayed days after the August primary, and the two appeared together at a unity breakfast that month, but they had not campaigned together since. That event collapsed after Stevens issued a statement Friday calling on El-Sayed to publicly condemn an ad from Rebellion PAC — an outside group not affiliated with his campaign — that linked high grocery prices to U.S. aid to Israel. She also knocked El-Sayed for his own past comments about Israel, writing that the ad “did not invent its argument” but instead reflected El-Sayed’s rhetoric on the campaign trail. He could begin his effort to remove money from politics, she wrote, “by getting Israel out of his explanation for everything Michigan cannot afford.”

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El-Sayed issued a statement posted to X, in which he accused Stevens of seeming to be “intent on relitigating a primary that ended three months ago.”

“Let’s all focus on the task at hand,” El-Sayed continued in his statement. “That’s beating Mike Rogers, holding Trump accountable, and getting money out of politics, putting money in pockets, and passing Medicare for All.”