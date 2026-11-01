Private Plane Crashes in Palm Beach, Nine People Dead

At least nine people have been declared dead after a private plane crashed in Palm Beach, Florida, not far from President Donald Trump’s private residence at Mar-a-Lago.

The U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed on Sunday that all nine people aboard the private jet died when it crashed in the Palm Beach neighborhood on Sunday. The plane crashed into a busy roadway, erupting into a massive fireball. It remains unclear if any homes were damaged. Duffy wrote on X:

Today’s plane crash in Palm Beach County, Florida is a horrific tragedy Here’s what we know: – At 12:50 PM ET, a Learjet 60 crashed in a neighborhood near Cresthaven, FL – All 9 people on board were killed – The aircraft departed from Austin, Texas, and was headed to the Bahamas – The FAA is sending a team to the scene to support the NTSB‘s investigation Please join me in praying for the families and loved ones of those we lost.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke with reporters at the scene, describing the crash like a “missile going down.”

“It was a cataclysmic plane crash,” DeSantis said. “It looked like a missile going down and left a big crater on the side of the road.”

According to the Guardian, the plane had been heading east at 35,000 feet when “pilots reported turbulence, icing and precipitation and requested to climb another 2,000 ft (about 610 meters).”

“Moments later, the plane entered a steep dive, first 10,000 ft per minute, then 20,000 ft per minute and up to 30,000 ft per minute, speeding the plane beyond its design limits, according to air traffic control recordings and flight tracking data,” it added. “A pilot declared an emergency and issued distress calls. The plane banked sharply to the right before it smashed into the ground.”

Footage shared on social media captured the moment.

The Daily Mail also reported that weather “conditions in the West Palm Beach area on Sunday afternoon were poor, overcast with rain and lightning in the area and winds from the east at 15 mph, gusting to near 25 mph.”