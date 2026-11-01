Somalis Back Democrat Amy Acton in Ohio Gubernatorial Race

Somali immigrants are backing Ohio Democrat Amy Acton in her campaign for governor, with Democrat state Rep. Ismail Mohamed telling supporters via video, “the most important race in Ohio is the governor’s seat race.”

Mohamed in an earlier video said the Somali community has at least 20 political representatives in the United States, identifying troubled Minnesota Democrat Congresswoman Ilhan Omar as their “federal representative” and said they are all in a group chat and care most about issues in Somalia.

“It’s our country. It’s our people. Our aim is a united front for Somalia,” Mohamed says. He encourages anyone in the Columbus, Ohio, area to vote and volunteer for Acton.

The Columbus, Ohio, area is home to the second-largest Somali community in the United States behind Minneapolis. There are nearly 70,000 Somali immigrants currently living in central Ohio, according to one estimate.

The New York Times dropped into the area in January amid an ICE effort to crack down on illegal immigration. The far-left mayor of Columbus called ICE’s presence “unwelcome” while opposing Trump administration efforts to enforce immigration laws.

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Acton faces Republican Vivek Ramaswamy in Tuesday’s election to succeed outgoing Republican Gov. Mike DeWine. Polls have shown a tight race between the two as both candidates have received negative marks for their campaigns.

Acton served as Ohio’s Department of Health Director and “COVID Czar” in early 2020, during which the state was the first in the nation to close all public schools, Breitbart News reported in October. She resigned from her post as Ohio’s Department of Health Director, claiming “the demands of the job were too great.”

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.