Another Michigan Democrat, former Rep. Hansen Clarke (D-MI), is joining Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens in backing Republican Mike Rogers in what is considered to be one of the biggest tossup races in the country.

“Choi Clarke and I stand with Congresswoman Haley Stevens in supporting Mike Rogers for the U.S. Senate,” Clarke – who served as a representative in Congress for Michigan’s 13th District from January 3, 2011, to January 3, 2013 – wrote in a Facebook post along with a picture indicating he and his wife voted.

“I served with Mike in the U.S. House of Representatives. I know that he is committed to improving the quality of our lives, protecting our nation’s security, and working with Democrats to get the job done,” he said, endorsing the Republican over Muslim socialist Abdul El-Sayed.

Detroit City Councilwoman Mary Waters (D-MI), who notably backed Haley Stevens in the primary, is also making waves after encouraging voters to split their ticket and has criticized the socialist takeover of the Democratic Party.

“There’s a disconnect,” she told MS NOW. “Democrats really don’t even understand black people. They are allowing the socialists, the Democratic socialists, to run this party — to run it and to ruin it.”

The endorsements follow Stevens announcing her formal backing of Rogers over El-Sayed on Sunday, sending shockwaves across the political realm days ahead of Election Day.

After appearing with Rogers at a black church in Detroit, she issued her formal endorsement despite initially backing El-Sayed after their primary battle in August.

“Hey Michigan, as you may have seen, our Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, Abdul, said that I was no longer welcome in his campaign and that I should stay away, and he’s right. That’s why I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United State Senate today,” Stevens said.

“I don’t belong in Abdul’s campaign. I do not stand with Hasan Piker, who gets trafficked on our college campuses. A dear friend of mine earlier today was saying that education is on the ballot and she is absolutely right. What our students see, what our children see, and who we are as Michiganders is not hate,” she continued. “And is not what we are getting out from our Democratic nominee right now.”

President Donald Trump later invited Stevens to join the Republican Party, although Stevens still said she was a Democrat despite the endorsement.

“Congresswoman Stevens showed immense courage in joining our campaign and standing up against hate today,” Rogers said of Stevens’ backing of his campaign. “Her never-ending commitment to put Michigan first deserves the highest praise, but instead, the media is doing what it always does — forcing division to get views.”

“If you believe we have a state to save, join Congresswoman Stevens and me,” he said, as President Trump also lauded the decision.

“I’m happy with what she did,” Trump said. “She was very brave in doing it. So, I don’t know Haley — I’ve never met Haley — but Haley said what few people are willing to say. I’d love her to join the Republican Party, actually. I think that could happen.”

On Election Day eve, the Cook Political Report still listed the Michigan Senate race as a tossup.