Leftist Islamists are outraged after a middle school teacher in California showed her students an educational PragerU video about what happened on 9/11.

The PragerU video — titled What Happened on 9/11 and hosted by CJ Pearson — is part of the conservative organization’s popular 5-Minute Videos series and walks viewers through the factual events of September 11, 2001.

Watch Below:

A teacher at Bernardo Heights Middle School in San Diego, California, showed the video to her class last month, on the 25th anniversary of 9/11.

As a result, leftists are now going after the teacher, principal, and school district, bizarrely accusing the teacher of sharing a “graphic” video that they say “harped” on “Islamic terror.”

In the PragerU video, Pearson mentions “Islamic terrorists” only twice, and in the following manner:

Nineteen Islamic terrorists — organized by the terrorist group that calls itself Al-Qaeda, directed by its leader, Osama bin Laden, and drawn from four Arab countries — also boarded planes that morning. … The Islamic terrorists who launched these attacks made a number of claims about their motivations.

“This is how students in our community get propagandized against their neighbors, and how the cycle of hatred continues,” Free Family Book Swap, a community organization based in San Diego County, declared on Instagram.

Other left-wing groups who collaborated on the post include the JUST Education Collective, Mom Walks for Palestine, CODEPINK San Diego, and Palestine Pals of San Diego.

The groups went on to demand that Poway Unified School District issue a public written apology, remove PragerU materials in schools, and establish mandatory anti-Muslim and anti-Arab bias training, among other orders.

They also included a QR code that, when scanned, immediately drafts an email to members of the Poway Unified School District, calling out the middle school teacher.

As Breitbart News reported, PragerU’s educational material has already been approved for use as curriculum offered to public school teachers in several states, sparking a collective leftist meltdown.

“Every school-aged student today was born after the towers fell,” PragerU CEO Marissa Streit told Breitbart News. “And the education-industrial complex has a habit of turning tragedy into trivia the moment it stops being politically useful.”

Streit continued:

The tragic events of twenty-five years ago should be taught as a story of moral clarity: good versus evil. Instead of teaching kids to admire and emulate sacrifice, too many textbooks and lesson plans now teach them to question whether America deserved what happened, wrapping the attack in the same ‘root causes’ and moral-equivalence language used to excuse every other attack on freedom-loving people everywhere.

“Teaching 9/11 as history isn’t wrong. The problem is teaching it as neutral, distant history stripped of any moral lessons to be learned about who perpetrated the act and why it still matters today,” the PragerU CEO added.

“Students should know the names of heroes like Todd Beamer, whose rallying cry, ‘Let’s roll,’ captured the courage of ordinary Americans who chose to fight evil rather than surrender to it,” Streit said.

“Where this is heading depends on whether parents and educators are willing to fight for the truth again: that courage is worth honoring, that evil has a name, and that remembering 9/11 rightly means teaching kids to be the kind of citizens who’d run toward the danger, too,” she added.

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.