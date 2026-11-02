ICE Announces More Arrests of Foreign Nationals Accused of Illegally Voting

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has announced more arrests of foreign nationals accused of illegally voting in United States elections.

“The pervasive nature of illegal alien election fraud should concern every American,” ICE’s Micah Bock said in a statement.

Among those foreign nationals arrested is Jesus Lopez of Mexico, a green card holder, who is accused of illegally voting in 15 state elections, primary elections, and municipal elections from 2000 to 2024.

Likewise, ICE agents have arrested Sirena Prosper of Haiti, who was previously convicted twice of burglary, larceny, and resisting an officer. Prosper is accused of illegally voting in the 2024 presidential election despite having been ordered deported by a federal immigration judge.

Other foreign nationals recently arrested by ICE for election crimes:

Jose Diaz Guandique, a citizen of El Salvador, is an illegal alien who voted in the 2024 election and was apprehended in October. Alberto Ruiz Ruiz, a citizen of Mexico, was detained in October and was unlawfully present in the United States. He entered the country at an unknown time and place and voted in the 2024 election. Sheikhnoor Adbo, a citizen of Somalia, is a lawful permanent resident who, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State, voted in person on November 3, 2020. Edvile Edmunds, a citizen of Lithuania and lawful permanent resident surrendered herself to Homeland Security Investigations agents in August. Following a subpoena, the Minnesota Secretary of State responded with Minnesota voter information revealing that Edmunds voted in person on November 8, 2022, at the State General Elections in Minnesota. While she initially stated that she had never voted, she later admitted to voting once in the 2022 election. Joas Habimana, a citizen of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, is a criminal alien. A child of a refugee, Habimana was granted lawful permanent status. He was convicted of aggravated assault, unarmed robbery, possession of controlled substance, assault or assault and battery (2x), disturbing the peace, retail fraud and disorderly person and unlawfully voted in the 2024 election. Paul Kras, a citizen of Germany, was arrested by HSI agents in September for voting in federal elections. Minnesota Secretary of State voter records indicate Kras voted in elections in November 2024 and November 2020. Kras is not a U.S. citizen and the ballots he cast were unlawful. Jose Gilberto Tejada-Mendez, a citizen of Guatemala, is a criminal illegal alien who entered under the Biden administration’s reckless immigration policies, admitted to unlawfully crossing the border into the U.S. interior. He voted illegally in 2026 and has a final order of removal. Ines Russell-Tuerk, a citizen of Germany, and a lawful permanent [sic] surrendered herself to HSI agents for illegally voting in the 2022 election. Monica Carzoli Carrillo, a citizen of Mexico and lawful permanent resident who admitted to unlawfully voting in the 2024 election. Tito Ngilla, a citizen of Kenya, and a lawful permanent [sic] surrendered himself to HSI agents in September. He unlawfully voted in 2024. Debra McNeill Palm, a citizen of Canada, is a lawful permanent resident who unlawfully voted in the 2022 election. Moises Arellano Alba, a citizen of Mexico and an alien who has overstayed their lawful entry. He has been convicted of fraud. He voted in the 2024 election. Casandra Guaman is a citizen of Mexico and a lawful permanent resident. She voted in the 2024 election. Ernie David Warkentin is a citizen of Canada and a lawful permanent resident. In September, he surrendered himself to HSI agents but refused to provide any statement. He voted in the 2024 election. Maria Alejandra DekKay, a citizen of Venezuela is an illegal alien who is currently in custody. She voted in the 2021 election. Kadian Hohnson, a citizen of Jamaica and a lawful permanent resident. She is currently in custody and voted in the 2024 election.

The latest arrests are among dozens the Trump administration has announced as part of a nationwide voter fraud crackdown by the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

“Every illegal vote cancels out a vote of an American citizen. Each and every illegal who voted must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Bock said. “We will end this madness. American elections are for American citizens, period.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.