A renewed Iran deal framework is emerging following a meeting in Tehran with Qatari mediators. A source briefed on the discussions described the development as “positive talks” to Breitbart News. The U.S. and Iran are currently separately reviewing the latest suggestions mediators made aimed at bringing them closer to landing a new deal.

The update to diplomatic talks came shortly after President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social Monday afternoon about Iran. Trump posted, “Oil Prices are DROPPING LIKE A ROCK, down almost $10 a Barrel, A RECORD, because people feel that there will not be a War with Iran. Iran wants a settlement, as soon as possible. It could happen! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Oil prices dropped seven percent Monday, CNBC reported, the largest daily loss since July, on the news of renewed talks between the two countries.

President Trump told reporters Iran wants to “make a deal and that could happen,” keeping his vow to not attack the troubled country ahead of Tuesday’s midterm election.

The military blockade in the Strait of Hormuz combined with the U.S. Treasury Department’s Operation Economic Outcast has strangled Iran’s economy, targeting banking infrastructure and drying up the country’s shadow fleet of oil tankers.

U.S. CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper said in an Oct. 30 post on X that he recently visited the area and saw commercial traffic moving safely through the Strait of Hormuz. Cooper said the IRGC was not patrolling the strait, as they had done for decades, because Iran’s Navy at the bottom of the sea. He added that Gulf partners have assisted in exporting 1.5 billion barrels of oil since the summer.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.