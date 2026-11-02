A parent cannot “prevent” their child from “being exposed to something,” Michigan socialist U.S. Senate candidate Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed said during an appearance on 60 Minutes, responding to a question about transgender children on sports teams.

El-Sayed stated during the interview that issues – like biological males competing in women’s sports, even on the level of children’s sports teams – is a manufactured issue.

“What happens with transgender kids on sports teams and so on, right? Like these are places where rights are in conflict, right? …What do you think happens there?” correspondent Ross Douthat asked the candidate on the tensions in these debates among parents of differing ideologies.

“I don’t know that that’s actually true. I think we manufacture these social issues,” he said before asserting that it is absurd for a parent to think they can shield their children from something they “find disagreeable.”

“Because here’s the thing about it, Ross. You have an iPhone in your pocket, probably. Or is it iPhone or Samsung? You have a phone in your pocket, right? You can get access to everything and anything in the whole world, all the world’s information in your pocket,” El-Sayed said.

“The notion somehow that you are going to prevent your child from being exposed to something that you may find disagreeable, and that that is going to be because of school is so profoundly outdated,” the Democrat concluded. “Because of course you have all the information, and they have all the information.”

“So here’s the thing about it. I think it’s really important for us to recognize that the free flow of information is actually a beautiful thing,” he said, offering his own parental advice by suggesting that it is “really important” to “not try to protect a person from seeing a thing.”

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He said, “It’s really important, and the most important thing you can do is not try to protect a person from seeing a thing. It’s about trying to make sure that as you coach your kid through the world, that you are engaging with them and saying, ‘Here’s what I believe. Here’s what you may see in the world. You get to make your choices about who you’re going to be in the world, but that’s going to require us to make do with the fact that like the internet is a real thing.'”

El-Sayed also came under fire last month for remarks he made on another transgender issue, stating that is an “unfortunate choice” to place biological men who believe that they are women in men’s prisons.

“What you’re speaking to is too often a choice that we make about failing to invest resources to keep people safe, and when it comes to investing resources to keep people safe, I think it’s important for us to realize that these are unfortunate choices,” he said, emphasizing these are “unfortunate choices that we make that force people into positions of danger.”

Over the weekend, Democrat Michigan Rep. Haley Stevens shocked the political world by endorsing Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Republican Mike Rogers over El-Sayed, and other Michigan Democrats have followed suit, right before Election Day.