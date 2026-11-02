Nolte: NY Times, Washington Post Fret over Republicans Ignoring Pollsters

New York Times polling gives all seven U.S. Senate swing states to Democrats, including Kansas and Iowa. The Washington Post released a poll last week showing Democrats winning a U.S. Senate seat in Kansas — Kansas! — by ten points.

There is just one thing…

Both of those far-left outlets are stressing over their own results because Republicans are refusing to cooperate with their pollsters at higher rates than ever.

Per the New York Times, here is what’s expected to happen tomorrow night across seven U.S. Senate races:

Michigan: Democrat Abdul El-Sayed wins by 11 points, 53 to 42 percent.

Texas: Democrat Talarico wins by seven, 40 to 43 percent

Maine: Democrat Troy Jackson wins by six, 51 to 45 percent

Ohio: Democrat Sherrod Brown wins by five, 49 to 44 percent

Kansas: Democrat Adam Hamilton wins by five points, 49 to 44 percent

Alaska: Democrat Mary Peltola wins by two points, 48 to 46 percent

Iowa: Democrat Josh Turek wins by one point, 48 to 47 percent

Clean sweep, right?

If the Washington Post is correct and Democrats win Kansas — Kansas! — by ten points, that is something even beyond a blue tsunami. That is more like a realignment, a country where even in Kansas voters want kids queered and mutilated to appease their trans godz.

If you read between the lines, though, both of these propaganda outlets are admitting to publishing polls they themselves are unsure of.

“This cycle, Democrats are once again responding to Times/Siena polls at a much higher rate than Republicans,” admits the New York Times. “Across these final battleground polls, registered white Democrats were about 30 percent likelier to take the poll than registered white Republicans. That’s actually a bit higher than in the final polls in 2020.”

The Washington Post reports an even bigger problem…

“After more than 85,000 phone calls and nearly 50,000 text messages [in Kansas], a potential problem emerged,” admits the Post. “Registered Democrats were more than twice as likely as registered Republicans to complete the survey after answering an interviewer’s call — 32 percent versus 12 percent — with a similar partisan gap when texting voters to complete the survey online.”

Registered Independents/Libertarians were even less cooperative.

So, the Post then tried to weight its Kansas poll, admitting “it’s possible those efforts fell short.”

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“After aligning the sample with Kansas voters’ partisanship and demographics, respondents recalled supporting Donald Trump over Kamala Harris by seven percentage points in 2024, which is smaller than Trump’s 16-point winning margin in the state,” explains the Post.

My reason for writing this story up has nothing to do with what I expect to happen tomorrow night. Honestly, I have no idea. Polls suck. There’s no reason to trust them. Most of them are politically motivated by leftist news outlets to suppress the vote and give Democrats victorious news cycles. However, when I see President Trump using his limited campaign time to stump in Kansas, that does worry me.

Overall, though, it does not surprise me that media outlets — especially outlets like the Times and Post that are so openly hostile to Trump supporters — are dealing with a high degree of uncooperation. The reason, I believe, is fairly obvious: These outlets hate us, so why should we do anything to contribute to their efforts? One way to “get back’ at these hateful outlets is to hang up on or outright ignore their pollsters.

The few times pollsters have reached me, they either got ignored or were told I was a black, female, college graduate with four kids.

The corporate media deserve nothing but our contempt, and it’s good to know that’s what they are getting. The more we can deceive them and eat up their resources, the better that is for America.