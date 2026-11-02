Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, talked about subpoenas for acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and other Trump administration officials on the first day of a Democrat majority, should his party flip the House in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

A Democrat majority would hand Garcia the committee gavel and its subpoena power. He told the Hill that Blanche and other officials would likely face subpoenas on “day one.” The Trump family, immigration enforcement, and the Epstein files would follow.

In a separate interview, the California Democrat accused the administration of turning federal power against its critics. Garcia told Semafor that President Donald Trump and Oversight Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) had written “a playbook on how to politicize investigations and attack political enemies.” He derided Blanche, saying his function is only “to grift for the president.”

The Long Beach Democrat argued his party needed new rules and a new standard to counter a president he accused of trying to rig elections. His team, he has said, is already preparing probes into “Trump family corruption” and the Epstein files.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) warned that a Democrat House would launch “nonstop investigations.” The targets, he said, would be the first family and the next Republican presidential nominee.

The investigations would hand Democrats a two-year license over oversight if they win either chamber. Semafor reported that the Democrat party’s base is now driven more by a hunger for vengeance than by any interest in moving past the Trump era. Writer Dave Weigel noted no Democrat with a gavel would want to abandon Trump oversight.

At Trump’s direction, the Justice Department sued to block certification of Alaska’s Senate race should Republican Senator Dan Sullivan (R-AK) lose to Democrat Mary Peltola, after a New York Times report that Peltola-aligned operatives recruited a second candidate also named Dan Sullivan.

U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, dismissed that suit Sunday, ruling the relief sought was “infeasible” because many ballots had already been cast. Peltola’s campaign said no “weaponized” Justice Department would stop Alaskans from voting, and the department said it would appeal.

Trump has vowed to preemptively pardon administration staffers if a Democrat majority moves to prosecute them.