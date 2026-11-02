President Donald Trump plans to become “Mr. Veto” if Democrats successfully take control of the House in the aftermath of the midterm elections, he said during an interview with Pod Force One.

“Well, if that happens, I guess I’ll become Mr. Veto,” Trump told host Miranda Devine ahead of Election Day. However, Trump said he hopes they would get to a point where they could strike deals.

“And then at some point, we’ll probably make deals. That’s what’s happened. I mean, this is – this wouldn’t be the first time you’ll have a president, and he won’t have the House or the Senate. They’ll be sending stuff up. You veto it, and eventually, after a month or two of getting all vetoed, you know … they come over, and you make a deal,” Trump said.

“I think that probably would happen, but hopefully we don’t have to worry about that,” he said, expressing hope that Republicans emerge victorious on Tuesday.

While Democrats hope to take majorities in both the House and Senate, the Cook Political Report has seven Senate races listed as tossups – including Alaska, Kansas, Maine, and Texas – and 18 tossup races in the House. However, recent polling from the New York Times/Siena indicates that Republicans are seeing a nine-point edge among late deciders.

“But there were some reasons for Democratic concern: There are still some undecided voters, and voters who decided only in the last month favored Republicans by a nine-point margin,” the Times reported. It noted that Democrats have an uphill battle to take a majority in the Senate, needing to not only successfully defend all their seats but flip four more from red to blue.

One battleground for Democrats – the race in Michigan between Muslim socialist Abdul El-Sayed and Republican Mike Rogers – turned sideways for the far-left over the weekend after Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens backed the Republican over the member of her own party.

“Hey Michigan, as you may have seen, our Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, Abdul, said that I was no longer welcome in his campaign and that I should stay away, and he’s right. That’s why I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate today. I don’t belong in Abdul’s campaign,” she said in the surprising endorsement.

“I do not stand with Hasan Piker, who gets trafficked on our college campuses. A dear friend of mine earlier today was saying that education is on the ballot and she is absolutely right. What our students see, what our children see, and who we are as Michiganders is not hate. And is not what we are getting out from our Democratic nominee right now,” she continued.

“I’m happy with what she did,” President Trump said following the endorsement. “She was very brave in doing it. So, I don’t know Haley — I’ve never met Haley — but Haley said what few people are willing to say,” the president told a crowd of supporters. “I’d love her to join the Republican Party, actually. I think that could happen.”