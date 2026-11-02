Report: Nearly 2,500 Registrants Listed as At Least 110-Years-Old on Michigan Voter Rolls

There are nearly 2,500 registrants listed as at least 110 years old on Michigan’s voter rolls, a Help America Vote Act (HAVA) complaint from the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) alleges.

The complaint, filed late last month, accuses Michigan officials of keeping 2,461 registrants on the state’s voter rolls despite their birth years being listed as at least 110 years old — 47 of which have birth years in the 1800s.

One such registrant’s birth year is listed as 1823, 14 years before Michigan became a state. PILF lawyers said they warned about the registrant in 2019, but the registrant remains on the Michigan voter rolls.

“The continued presence of a voter listed as born in 1823 is inexcusable,” PILF President J. Christian Adams said in a statement. “The Public Interest Legal Foundation, an outside, third-party group, should not have had to raise this issue with Secretary [Jocelyn] Benson twice. Its persistence reflects a failure to maintain Michigan’s voter rolls.”

PILF also alleges in the complaint that there are nearly 2,000 duplicate voter registrations on Michigan’s voter rolls and almost 500 registrants with fictitious birth years.

“Michigan voters deserve clean, accurate voter rolls, and Secretary Benson should have corrected this problem over 7 years ago when the Public Interest Legal Foundation first flagged this inaccuracy on the state’s voter roll,” Adams said.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.