“Do not give the Democrats an inch,” Florida’s outgoing Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) warned in a video message just ahead of the midterm elections Tuesday.

“Fellow Republicans, please go out and vote on Tuesday. We’ve done so much in the great state of Florida. We’ve led the nation in so many things. We’ve got to keep that momentum going,” DeSantis said in the video shared by the Florida GOP.

“I’m asking you to vote for Republicans up and down the ballot,” he continued, urging Floridians, specifically, to “vote yes on Amendment Three to lower your property taxes.”

Further, he warned, “Do not give the Democrats an inch.”

“They get an inch, they’ll take a mile. We don’t want to end up like California. We don’t want to end up like Illinois. We’ve got to keep the momentum going. Please vote Republican on Tuesday,” he pleaded.

The governor’s race between Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) and Democrat David Jolly and U.S. Senate seat race between incumbent Sen. Ashley Moody (R-FL) and Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) member Angie Nixon are, arguably, the biggest ticket races across the Sunshine State.

Despite no formal status as a DSA member, Jolly – a former Republican who joined the Democrat party – shares many of the socialist positions, including transgender “rights” for children as well as crushing the Second Amendment. He has called legislation to protect children from genital mutilation “draconian” – something DSA aligns with.

“Trans children continue to be a particular target, with 27 states outlawing gender-affirming care for children and some adults, and some states even trying to criminalize parents supporting their children,” DSA writes, using “gender-affirming care” – leftist speak for genital mutilation surgery, puberty blockers, and hormone therapy – to mask the reality of what they advocate for.

Jolly has also openly said he wishes to apologize to the world for Florida’s “culture wars” and heavily criticized Gov. DeSantis for championing personal freedom during the coronavirus pandemic as Jolly hid in restriction-laden Pennsylvania. Ironically, that prioritization of personal freedom led to the population boom in Florida and Republicans finally overtaking Democrats in terms of voter registration in the state for the first time ever, beginning in 2021.

All the while, Nixon – who has a cafe in Jacksonville, Florida, called “Cafe Resistance” – denies being a socialist, despite her status as an official member of the DSA as well as her socialist positions, including her embrace of universal health care and push for mass amnesty.

Republicans in Florida are also urging voters to vote yes on Amendment 3, which would increase the homestead tax exemption for non-school taxes from roughly $50,000 to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028.

“In just the past seven years, property tax revenues across Florida’s 67 counties have increased nearly 100 percent,” DeSantis said in a statement, noting that local governments are “taking in almost twice as much money—far more than inflation and population has increased.”

“The State of Florida has reduced its budget four years in a row. Local governments can surely do the same. Amendment 3 creates a path to full elimination of property taxes for homesteaded Floridians. It also provides immediate and meaningful relief for Florida residents by expanding the homestead exemption from non-school property taxes,” he added, urging Floridians to vote yes for relief.

According to the Florida Division of Elections, about 3.3 million individuals voted early in Florida, with nearly 1.5 million Republicans voting early and 1.2 million Democrats, although Democrats edged out the GOP with those voting by mail.