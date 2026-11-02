President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance have made a combined 50 stops around the country for speeches, announcements, and rallies since the historic, first-of-its-kind Republican National Convention (RNC) for a midterm election in September.

Trump and Vance have spearheaded the GOP’s get-out-the-vote effort in recent months as they look to preserve Republican House and Senate majorities and help elect Republicans to governorships and other statewide posts across the United States.

Since the Republican midterm convention on September 9 and 10 in Dallas, Texas, Trump has traveled around the country, with trips spanning from Alaska to Maryland, for 31 speeches and announcements. He has made multiple stops in key states with major Senate and congressional races, including North Carolina, Texas, Iowa, Georgia, and Ohio.

Vance has also jet-set around the country, visiting 19 locations. Like Trump, Vance has traveled as far west as Alaska, where Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) is looking to stave off Rep. Mary Peltola (D-AK) in the Senate race, and has hit states across the heartland and the Southeast coast, including North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. He has visited his home state of Ohio three times since October 9.

“President Trump and Vice President Vance have traveled all across the country to meet Americans where they are, highlight the Administration’s historic achievements, and reaffirm their commitment to making our country wealthier, safer, and more prosperous,” White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers said in a statement to Breitbart News.

“The contrast couldn’t be clearer between the Republicans’ commonsense agenda that puts American families and businesses first and the extreme Democrats’ radical policies that put Americans last,” Rogers added.

Trump has more than made good on his promise at the RNC in September, when he said he would hold rallies for Republican candidates throughout the country.

“We have a very short period of time, and we really have 35 races. They all count, but we have 35 races that are, I guess you’d call swings, right? Like we had seven swing states, we won all seven, right?” Trump told the crowd in Dallas.

“The ones that are very close — they might be winning by a little, or losing by a little, or tied — we can win every one of those races,” he added. “But I’m going to go to every one of those states for congressmen and Senators … and we’re going to have rallies just like this.”

During his closing remarks at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Monday, he said if the MAGA coalition that votes in presidential elections turns out on Tuesday, Republicans will have a landslide victory.

“…If the people that voted for me and voted in the last election, where we had such a great victory, if they go out and vote, just a good portion of them, we will win in a landslide,” he said.

“…Usually, whoever the sitting president is, Republican or Democrat, good or bad, good president, great president, bad — for some reason, the sitting president doesn’t win the midterms, but we gave this a very strong shot,” he added.