U.S. Conducts ‘Defensive’ Strikes on Iranian Targets in Strait of Hormuz

The United States carried out limited strikes against Iranian military targets on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday after Iranian forces reportedly launched a surface-to-air missile at an American aircraft, U.S. officials confirmed.

American officials characterized the strikes as defensive rather than the start of a broader military offensive, as President Donald Trump expressed optimism about reaching an agreement with Tehran despite mounting preparations for a potentially larger confrontation.

A U.S. official told CNN that the operation was a “defensive measure for Iranians using surface to air missiles against US assets.”

According to Axios reporter Barak Ravid, a U.S. official said Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired a missile at an American aircraft over the Strait of Hormuz on Monday night, prompting a U.S. fighter jet to destroy the surface-to-air missile launcher on Qeshm Island.

The limited nature of the response was further emphasized by Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin, who cited a senior official saying the operation was “not the start of new expanded strikes by the US.”

The Wall Street Journal first reported that Monday’s operation was part of a series of limited strikes Washington had secretly conducted against Iran in recent weeks, even as the administration pursued diplomatic negotiations.

U.S. officials told the outlet that some of the operations were intended to prevent Iranian threats to commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes had not been publicly announced, with one official explaining that Washington sought to avoid signaling an imminent return to major combat operations.

Iranian state media reported five explosions across Qeshm Island, with residents describing two aircraft flying overhead. The strategically located island, near the entrance to the Persian Gulf, houses an underground missile installation, a naval base and a major desalination facility.

The strikes unfolded against an increasingly volatile backdrop, with Washington weighing a broader military campaign while Arab mediators sought to avert renewed hostilities.

In a separate report Monday, the Journal revealed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had pressed Trump during a Saturday phone call to launch additional strikes immediately after Tuesday’s midterm elections. Trump reportedly declined to commit, instead seeking to give diplomatic efforts another opportunity.

Gulf governments, meanwhile, were preparing for potentially devastating Iranian retaliation against regional infrastructure should Washington launch a larger offensive, according to the report.

Despite those preparations, Trump wrote Monday that oil prices were falling sharply amid growing expectations that major hostilities with Iran would not resume.

“Iran wants a settlement, as soon as possible. It could happen!” the president declared.

Vice President JD Vance likewise told reporters Monday that negotiations had made progress, although Trump continued to retain military options.

“We’ve certainly made some progress. We’ll see if we can make some more,” Vance said.

The diplomatic push continued through Qatar, where mediators were working to bridge differences over American restrictions on Iranian oil shipments, Tehran’s activities in the Strait of Hormuz, and its nuclear program.

A diplomatic source briefed on the negotiations told Breitbart News earlier Monday that Qatari mediators were returning to Doha following “positive talks” in Tehran, with Washington and Tehran separately reviewing proposals intended to bring the sides closer to an agreement.

Monday’s limited strike underscored the continuing risk of military confrontation even as the administration sought to preserve a diplomatic path, with American officials distinguishing the defensive operation from the broader offensive still under consideration.

Joshua Klein is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jklein@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.