WATCH: President Trump Vows to Preemptively Pardon Administration Staffers If Democrats Target Them

President Donald Trump has shared what he is willing to do to protect his administration’s officials if Democrats, whose party continues moving further to the left, try to prosecute them.

The news came as the crucial midterm elections culminate on Tuesday after months of Democrat and Republican candidates campaigning across the nation.

During his interview with the New York Post‘s Miranda Devine, Trump revealed he was willing to give administration officials preemptive pardons if Democrats carried out their threats to target them, the outlet reported Monday.

“They want to arrest Elon Musk, they want to seize his factories, nationalize SpaceX,” she said, to which he replied, “They won’t, it’s talk. But if it is talk, we’ll have to protect them.”

“How do you do that? Can you preemptively pardon them?” Devine asked.

“Well, that’s what Biden did. He gave everybody a pardon. I mean, you had the congressional committee, the unselect committee set up. It was a corrupt committee, they were all corrupt. He gave everybody a pardon,” the president stated.

“Will you do that?” Devine pressed. Trump replied, “I would if I needed to, sure.” Devine asked further, “Everybody who worked for you?” and he said, “I would not even think about it. I’d do it. I did it for J6.”

Democrats have long threatened to target the President, his family, and those who worked in his administration.

In July, Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said if his party wins the majority, Democrats will investigate the Trump family for “corruption,” while months later Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) said if Democrats win the majority in the midterm elections, they will investigate and possibly impeach Trump’s cabinet secretaries, Breitbart News reported.

Breitbart News has reported extensively on deeply troubling issues linked to former President Joe Biden’s family and administration officials.

The outlet reported in 2022:

The Biden family scored $31 million from five deals in China, all with individuals with direct ties to the Chinese spy apparatus, according to a bombshell new book. Multiple financiers with direct ties to Chinese intelligence partnered with Hunter Biden during and after his father’s time as Vice President — including the former head of the Ministry of State Security and the head of foreign intelligence recruitment — and some of those relationships remain intact, according to Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win, by Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer. Schweizer explains that Beijing saw a financial relationship with the Bidens as an opening for “elite capture,” which allowed Hunter Biden to secure meetings and score major deals with people in the highest levels of Chinese financial institutions and the Chinese Communist Party — and in return they would be able to leverage the Bidens’ power for their interests.

Trump’s Department of Justice (DOJ) released a report in April “revealing how the Biden administration systematically targeted pro-life activists for FACE Act prosecutions, often at the behest of pro-abortion organizations,” per Breitbart News.

In addition, a DOJ Task Force report said authorities found Biden’s administration targeted Christians who held traditional values, and Republican senators in May said Biden’s DOJ buried newly-released texts of possible Hunter Biden prostitution crimes.

Even so, veteran Democrat strategist James Carville kept his sights on the current president when he recently claimed Democrats would “investigate the hell out of” Trump’s so-called “corruption” after the midterm elections.