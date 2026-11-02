There are nearly 10,000 dead people on Los Angeles County, California’s active voter rolls, the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) alleges in a Help America Vote Act complaint filed with state election officials.

The complaint raises serious concerns about California’s voter registration maintenance ahead of tomorrow’s midterm elections. Among the allegations, PILF lawyers “identified 9,766 potentially deceased active voter registrants” in Los Angeles County.

In addition, 1,279 duplicate registrations are also allegedly on Los Angeles County’s voter rolls, as well as 1,340 registrants with fictitious birth dates and over 700 registrants with birth dates that make them at least 110 years old.

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“California has a responsibility to maintain accurate voter rolls,” PILF President J. Christian Adams said in a statement on the group’s website. “Election officials should investigate these discrepancies and ensure that voter registration records are accurate.”

PILF lawyers warned California election officials last year that significant errors were pervasive throughout the state’s voter rolls.

The September 2025 complaint alleged that almost 95,000 dead people were on California’s voter rolls, along with more than 57,000 duplicate registrants, and more than 7,600 registrants with fictitious birth dates.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.