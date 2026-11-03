Abdul El-Sayed will be a United States Senator, the first Muslim man elected to the world’s most exclusive club.

An overwhelming blue wave was enough to propel the socialist-linked El-Sayed to victory despite several bumpy final weeks for the radical candidate — which included poor debate performances in which an energized and aggressive Republican Mike Rogers put the testy Democrat on his back foot. The final weekend before Election Day, his primary rival, Rep. Haley Stevens, switched her endorsement to Rogers over antisemitic rhetoric and other comments and positions she deemed dangerous.

Decision Desk called the race at about 12:15am CT with 69 percent reporting. El Sayed led with 51.6 percent of the vote to Rogers’ 46.4.

El-Sayed’s victory in the blue-tinged battleground state in an overwhelming national blue wave was far from an open embrace of his radicalism. His 5.2-point lead at the time the race was called matches Democrat Adam Hamilton’s 5.2-point victory over Sen. Roger Marshall in ruby-red Kansas.

But a victory is a victory, and the swashbuckling El-Sayed, whose irritable behavior has attracted multiple diagnoses of “little man syndrome,” is expected to march into Washington with little intent or incentive of playing nice.

More than any member, he might be incoming Senate Majority Leader’s worst enemy – much more so than any Republican. Schumer backed Stevens during the primary but supported El-Sayed during the general election.

Although Schumer’s large majority, projected to be even larger than Republican Majority Leader John Thune possessed (and mostly squandered), means he will not rely on el Sayed’s vote, the socialist (who insisted he was not a socialist) will nonetheless exert immense pressure on Senate Democratic leadership.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), long rumored to consider a challenge to Schumer in 2028, was one of El-Sayed’s most vocal and important supporters. If Schumer drifts too far towards the center from El-Sayed, the newly-elected senator’s ideological partner AOC would certainly hold the Majority Leader accountable.

Of course, AOC might consider a run for president herself, although El-Sayed is thought to harbor that ambition as well.

Regardless of who does or does not run for president, the election of a Muslim candidate to the U.S. Senate is a watershed moment in American history — one which will be greeted with cheers in the Middle East and the increasingly Middle Eastern populations of European nations.

Bradley Jaye is Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye or email him at bjaye@breitbart.com.