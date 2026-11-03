Democrat Annie Andrews Defeats Darline Graham in South Carolina Senate Race

Democrat Annie Andrews has defeated Darline Graham in South Carolina’s Senate race, a shocking result following a tumultuous election-year shakeup following the death of Lindsey Graham and bruising August Republican primary.

NBC News called the race around at 10 p.m. on election night, with Andrews at 51 percent.

Thrust into filling the seat of her brother and being encouraged to run for a full term by President Trump, Graham prevailed in the August primary despite never having run for office previously. She delivered uneven performances in debates yet pulled out a victory over Rep. Ralph Norman, thanks in large part to President Trump’s work in the state.

Following the primary, Graham turned her attention to Andrews, who previously lost a Congressional run to Rep. Nancy Mace and became a full-time anti-gun activist. She entered the race in June 2025 with nominal opposition in the state.

Democrats saw an opening in the race amid some reluctance to embrace Graham from the conservative base in the state, leading President Trump to hold a pair of rallies in Clemson and Rock Hill during his October barnstorming of the country on behalf of Republicans.

Still, hard feelings from the runoff combined with the late Lindsey Graham’s tense relationship with grassroots activists across South Carolina set in motion the conditions to hand the seat to Democrats for the first time since Fritz Hollings last won in 1998.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.