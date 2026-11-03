A new CNN exit poll suggests that a majority of mid-term voters say the Iran War and high gas prices factored into their vote on Tuesday.

CNN shared the exit polls on the Iran War and gas prices in tandem on Tuesday night. Of those polled, 87 percent of voters said that they were Very Concerned (59 percent) or Somewhat Concerned (28 percent) with current gas prices. Since the issue of gas prices related to the Iran War, 74 percent of those polled said the war was either a Crucial Factor (34 percent) or a Major Factor (40 percent) in how they voted.