Democrat Adam Hamilton has unseated Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) in Kansas’s Senate election, which was largely considered a tossup race.

NBC News called the race for Hamilton – a controversial Methodist pastor espousing liberal theology in his sermons, including one in which he explained that he believes that the Bible is full of errors.

This is the first time Kansas has elected a Democrat senator since 1932, 94 years ago.

Late polls showed a single-digit contest between Marshall and Hamilton as Election Day drew closer.

Prior to Election Day, Marshall attributed the close race to gas prices. When asked by FBN host Taylor Riggs why the race was so close, Marshall said, “Well, no, I think it’s the price of gasoline.”

“It’s that simple, and I’m not sure it’s as close as what the national polls are showing. Six years ago, I was an open seat. The poll showed the same thing, and we won by 11 points. Now, I don’t think we’re going to win by 11 points right now. The national media, the legacy media has just beat the heck out of President Trump now for, what, 10 years, and despite what’s really a pretty strong economy here in Kansas, the legacy media is just telling you the sky is falling,” he said, predicting “better days” ahead.

In his career as a preacher, Hamilton stated that belief in Jesus’s virgin birth was optional for Christians, that pagans who never had faith in Jesus will be saved by him anyway, and that he gets to determine where the Apostle Paul was wrong in scripture. His church also encouraged the use of gender-neutral terms instead of references to boys and girls to make children “feel welcome.”