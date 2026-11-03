Democrat Josh Shapiro Wins Second Term as Pennsylvania Governor

Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA) won a second term as Pennsylvania’s governor in Tuesday’s midterm election.

The Associated Press called the race for Shapiro at shortly after 8:00 p.m. ET, just minutes after polls closed in the Keystone State. With 7 percent of the vote reported at 8:19 p.m. ET, Shapiro led Republican gubernatorial nominee Stacy Garrity 80.8 percent to 18.4 percent, the New York Times’ election results show.

Shapiro led Garrity comfortably throughout October in the public polls available for the contest.

A Quinnipiac University poll of 1159 likely voters from October 1-5 found him up 25 points; a PennLive poll taken October 5-11 had him leading by 30 points; and an October 7-18 Franklin & Marshall poll showed him with a 23-point advantage—all safely outside the margins of error.

The governor had a substantial cash-on-hand advantage over Garrity in the month leading up to the election. In September, he had $19.8 million in cash on hand to Garrity’s $1.3 million, City and State Pennsylvania reported.

Garrity ran with President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

The president bashed Shapiro on Tuesday in a post on X reaffirming his support for Garrity. He called Shapiro “a Radical Left Dumocrat who wants massive Tax Increases, Open Borders, Men playing in Women’s Sports, and Transgender Mutilization of your Children.”

“Josh Shapiro is Reckless, Radical, and Dangerous!” he added.

The Democrat governor has not shied away from criticizing Trump, most recently on Sunday in an interview with CBS News’s Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan, where he accused the president of “cruelty” and “corruption.”

Shapiro, whose name was thrown out as a potential running mate for former Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024, is commonly speculated to be a potential presidential candidate for the Democratic nomination in 2028. During the interview, he dodged questions about a potential candidacy by focusing on the midterms.

Brennan pressed him on speculation from Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) and Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) that he could run in 2028.

“Well, and you’re welcome to ask. And look, I’m humbled that you would ask that question. I’m humbled by the responses the senator and the representative gave you. But the only thing I’m focused on is here in Pennsylvania, winning up and down the ballot,” he said.