Democrat Roy Cooper Wins North Carolina Senate Race

Soft-on-crime North Carolina Democrat Senate candidate Roy Cooper will add U.S. Senator to his 40-year careen in politics, defeating former RNC Chairman Michael Whatley in the state’s Senate race.

Both the Associated Press and Decision Desk HQ called the race around 8:30 p.m. Cooper, twice-elected governor of North Carolina, had a massive edge in early voting totals in the Tar Heel state.

The seat became open when outgoing Sen. Thom Tillis, who won two close elections in 2014 and 2020, announced his retirement after he refused to support the Working Families Tax Cut legislation in 2025. Tillis subsequently attacked numerous advisers of President Trump and wrote a book critical of Trump’s administration, titling it How to Lose Friends and Antagonize Presidents, and offered little support to the party throughout the campaign.

Cooper sailed through much of the general election campaign, facing little questioning from North Carolina legacy media. Late in the campaign, he dispatched the law firm of Marc Elias to send a cease-and-desist letter to a media outlet asking about his health.

Whatley, the former RNC Chairman and state party chairman, faced difficulty building name ID in the race and never caught up to Cooper’s fundraising advantage.

Cooper will be the first Democrat representing the state since the late Kay Hagan, who was elected to a single term in 2008.

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